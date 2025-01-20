E-Paper | January 20, 2025

New Gwadar airport to see first landing today

Mohammad Asghar Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 09:03am

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight will land at the Gwadar International Airport, making it the first commercial aircraft to arrive at the new airport after its inauguration on Monday.

An official of the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) confirmed the New Gwadar International Airport will commence operations today.

A PIA spokesperson said that flight PK-503 from Karachi to Gwadar will land in the morning, he said.

According to the flight schedule available on the website of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, the flight is expected to depart 9:20am.

In addition to passengers, high-ranking officials from the aviation division will also be onboard the inaugural flight.

The flight will receive a customary water salute from the water bowsers upon landing.

Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif is expected to welcome the passengers at the new airport, where a brief ceremony will be held to celebrate the inaugural flight.

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Aviation Division Secretary Ahson Ali Mangi, PAA DG Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, Airports Security Force DG Major General Adnan Asif Jah Shad and Civil Aviation Authority DG Nadir Shafi Dar will also attend the ceremony.

The new airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, during the latter’s visit to Pakistan in October.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2025

