1 dead, 11 injured in traffic accident near Nooriabad: police

Imtiaz Ali | M. Hussain Khan Published January 22, 2025 Updated January 22, 2025 03:02pm

At least one person died and 11 others were injured early on Wednesday after a fatal accident occurred near Nooriabad on the M-9 Karachi-Hyderabad motorway, according to the police.

Fatal road accidents on highways occur frequently in Pakistan, mainly due to overspeeding, hazardous overtaking and disregard for traffic rules.

Nooriabad police station house officer (SHO) Nadeem Solangi said that a Karachi-bound bus rammed into a stationary trailer near a cement factory.

“The driver of the coach died on the spot,” Solangi said, adding that the injured were shifted to the Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad.

In a statement, the Edhi rescue service’s information centre in Karachi said that the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Mushtaq Shah and his dead body was shifted to the Nooriabad Police Station.

Earlier, a fatal collision between two cars near Dhabeji on the Karachi-Thatta section of the National Highway claimed four lives, among them a newly-wed man and his mother, and left six injured when the vehicles caught fire following the accident.

Eyewitnesses blamed ongoing, poorly managed repair work on the highway for the collision. One side of the highway was completely closed and the traffic was shifted to the other side where vehicles moved in opposite directions without any barrier to separate the vehicles, they said.

In Dec last year, a fast-moving dumper ran over and killed a college professor and his wife on the M-9 motorway. Police said that the accident took place at a U-turn near the Burraq petrol pump on the highway, adding that the couple died on the spot.

