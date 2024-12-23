E-Paper | December 23, 2024

Mob torches bus after Karachi woman dies in accident

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 07:39am
A bus is on fire near Ayesha Manzil Flyover, Karachi.
A bus is on fire near Ayesha Manzil Flyover, Karachi.

KARACHI: An angry mob torched a bus after it ran over and killed a woman and injured her husband in an accident on the Ayesha Manzil flyover on Sunday afternoon, said police and rescue service officials.

Azizabad SHO Aamir Azam said that apparently a fast-moving bus of 4-L route while overtaking on the flyover hit the couple riding a motorcycle.

As a result, Bushra, 25, died while her husband, Dod Lal Misbah, 30, suffered injuries.

The driver abandoned the bus and fled.

The incident angered area people who set the vehicle on fire when the passengers disembarked from it.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

JUST how much longer does the government plan on throttling the internet is a question up in the air right now....
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...