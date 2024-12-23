Mob torches bus after Karachi woman dies in accident

KARACHI: An angry mob torched a bus after it ran over and killed a woman and injured her husband in an accident on the Ayesha Manzil flyover on Sunday afternoon, said police and rescue service officials.

Azizabad SHO Aamir Azam said that apparently a fast-moving bus of 4-L route while overtaking on the flyover hit the couple riding a motorcycle.

As a result, Bushra, 25, died while her husband, Dod Lal Misbah, 30, suffered injuries.

The driver abandoned the bus and fled.

The incident angered area people who set the vehicle on fire when the passengers disembarked from it.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024