BYC rally accorded warm welcome in Kalat, Noshki

KHUZDAR: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee rally, led by Dr Mahrang Baloch, reached Noshki late on Sunday evening after making stopovers in Gresha, Surab, Kalat and Mangochar.

The BYC leaders and supporters were welcomed in Noshki by thousands of people. Dr Mahrang Baloch, Shah Sibghatullah and others spoke on the occasion.

Dr Baloch said that rulers were using all possible means to exploit Balochistan’s resources.

She asserted that the time had come for the Baloch nation to collectively rise against these injustices.

She emphasised that the BYC was on the ground to save the Baloch nation and that a significant responsibility rested on its shoulders.

Later, upon reaching Kalat, she told a crowd that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had not benefited the masses of Balochistan. Although CPEC was named after Balochistan, no roads had been built in the province, she pointed out. She said that the Baloch were often deceived in the name of CPEC or development packages.

Later, the BYC rally stopped at Mangochar where its leaders addressed the gathering.

The participants of the rally later reached Noshki where a public meeting would be held on Monday morning.

