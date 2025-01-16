Met army chief with Gandapur, all demands presented: PTI Chairman Gohar

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Thursday that he and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

“If talks have begun, it’s a welcoming gesture,” Barrister Gohar said while speaking outside Adiala Jail. “All demands have been presented.”

He said that the talks took place in Peshawar.

“Direct talks with the establishment are welcome,” he said. “There is a positive development from the other side.”

PTI leader Asad Qaiser also told Dawn.com that the development took place.

More to follow