‘Doors closed on military for now, PTI only talking to govt’, Gohar says

• Barrister Gohar admits ‘backdoor contacts’ with establishment ahead of Nov protest

• Sheikh Waqqas says verdict in £190m case won’t impact talks with govt

KARACHI: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has revealed that his party established “backdoor contacts” with the military before their November 2024 protest, but said the link had now been severed.

The only talks ongoing are with the government, Mr Gohar told DawnNewsTV’s Nadir Guramani on Friday.

PTI leaders and founder Imran Khan had repeatedly hinted at talks with the military as they are the “real decision maker and power centre”.

Days before PTI’s protest in November 2024, Mr Khan authorised his party leaders to hold talks with the army leadership.

According to Mr Gohar, the contact was established with the military, and things were heading in a “positive direction”. But the contact broke down following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest in a new case following bail in antoher.

Mr Khan was granted bail in the Toshakhana case — concerning the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set at a throwaway price — but was not released as Rawalpindi police arrested him on terrorism charges related to a September 2024 protest.

“Now, the PTI is not holding backdoor talks with the establishment,” Mr Gohar stated, adding that doors for talks with the military in future “haven’t been shut”.

Mr Gohar also dismissed claims of an offer by authorities to move the PTI founder from Adiala Jail to his residence in Banigala.

The PTI founder considers his incarceration illgal so there is no point in considering such an offer, Mr Gohar stated.

Trilateral meeting

The PTI chairman also ruled out the possibility of talks between Mr Khan, PML-N president Nawaz Sharif and PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari due to “irreconcilable differences”.

He was replying to a suggestion by PML-N leader Rana Sana­ullah that the three political bigwigs should sit together to overcome the crises facing Pakistan today.

The PTI chairman called Mr Sana­ullah’s suggestion “idealistic” and said the three leaders had “long-held differences”.

“I might see this day [talks between the three leaders] in my life, but for now, this isn’t possible,” Mr Gohar added.

Talks with govt to continue

In Peshawar, PTI’s central information secretary, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, said the ongoing talks with the government “would not be derailed” following the judgement in the £190 million case expected on January 6.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the PTI had not linked the talks with the verdict.

The talks would continue keeping in view the “government’s seriousness”.

Regarding the remission of sentences handed to 19 PTI workers by military courts, he said their release from prisons cannot be linked with the talks.

“Our workers were released because they were innocent, and it was not possible to further keep them in jail,” he claimed.

Civil disobedience

He said the first phase of PTI’s civil disobedience movement — in which the party called upon overseas Pakistanis not to send remittances — had been underway for 15 to 20 days. “This will give a big blow to the already weak government.”

He said the impact of this action would become visible after two months, and the party would closely monitor it.

According to Mr Akram, PTI would withdraw the call for civil disobedience movement decision if the government released all its imprisoned workers and leaders and formed a judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 protests.

The civil disobedience movement was “necessary” for a country where the Constitution, laws and human rights were violated and lawmakers were abducted.

While commenting on the internet disruption, Mr Akram said it would be detrimental to the digital economy and the youth, who were boosting the economy by earning millions of dollars.

Mohammad Ashfaq in Peshawar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2025