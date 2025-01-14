E-Paper | January 14, 2025

Disciplinary action ordered against striking doctors

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published January 14, 2025 Updated January 14, 2025 11:29am

QUETTA: The provincial health department on Monday swung into action against the ongoing strike by doctors at government-run hospitals, directing the authorities to take measures against the protesting medics under the Balochistan Employees’ Efficiency and Discipline Act (Beeda).

On the other hand, doctors continued their boycott of OPDs in government hospitals across the province to protest the arrest of their leaders.

According to the Young Doctors Association, Grand Health Alliance Chairman Dr Bahar Shah and Dr Hafeez Mandokhail were arrested at Civil Hospital Quetta late on Saturday night. They were picked up on charges of attacking and assaulting Director General Health Balochistan Dr Ameen Mandokhail.

A health department notification on Monday directed the district health officers and hospital heads implement the Beeda and Discipline Act against the striking doctors.

The notification asked the officers and employees not to participate in strikes within the premises of government hospitals.

Any officer or employee found supporting or facilitating the strike will face disciplinary action.

The health department notification emphasised that any form of protest or strike on the premises of any government hospital would not be tolerated, and strict disciplinary measures would be enforced under Beeda.

It noted that strikes and protests disrupt essential health services and negatively impact public welfare.

Security personnel, including private security firms, were instructed to remain vigilant and perform their duties effectively. Any negligence in security will not be tolerated.

The doctors’ boycott includes OPD services, elective operations, and other services at Quetta’s Civil Hospital, causing difficulties for patients, especially those who came for treatment from remote areas.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Left behind
Updated 14 Jan, 2025

Left behind

Pakistan’s education statistics threaten to leave us behind in the global knowledge economy.
Mining tragedies
14 Jan, 2025

Mining tragedies

TWO recent deadly mining tragedies in Balochistan have once again exposed the hazardous nature of work in this...
Winter sports
14 Jan, 2025

Winter sports

FOR a country with huge winter sports potential, events in Pakistan are few and far between. Therefore, the start of...
Anything goes
Updated 13 Jan, 2025

Anything goes

With social media companies abandoning moderation efforts, dark days of freewheeling internet have seemingly returned.
Odious trade
13 Jan, 2025

Odious trade

WHEN home feels like a sinking ship, people are forced to make ill-fated journeys for a better life. Last month,...
Treasure of the Indus
13 Jan, 2025

Treasure of the Indus

THE Indus dolphin, or bulhan as it is known locally, is a remarkable species found only in the Indus River. Unlike...