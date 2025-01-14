Disciplinary action ordered against striking doctors

QUETTA: The provincial health department on Monday swung into action against the ongoing strike by doctors at government-run hospitals, directing the authorities to take measures against the protesting medics under the Balochistan Employees’ Efficiency and Discipline Act (Beeda).

On the other hand, doctors continued their boycott of OPDs in government hospitals across the province to protest the arrest of their leaders.

According to the Young Doctors Association, Grand Health Alliance Chairman Dr Bahar Shah and Dr Hafeez Mandokhail were arrested at Civil Hospital Quetta late on Saturday night. They were picked up on charges of attacking and assaulting Director General Health Balochistan Dr Ameen Mandokhail.

A health department notification on Monday directed the district health officers and hospital heads implement the Beeda and Discipline Act against the striking doctors.

The notification asked the officers and employees not to participate in strikes within the premises of government hospitals.

Any officer or employee found supporting or facilitating the strike will face disciplinary action.

The health department notification emphasised that any form of protest or strike on the premises of any government hospital would not be tolerated, and strict disciplinary measures would be enforced under Beeda.

It noted that strikes and protests disrupt essential health services and negatively impact public welfare.

Security personnel, including private security firms, were instructed to remain vigilant and perform their duties effectively. Any negligence in security will not be tolerated.

The doctors’ boycott includes OPD services, elective operations, and other services at Quetta’s Civil Hospital, causing difficulties for patients, especially those who came for treatment from remote areas.

