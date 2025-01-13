E-Paper | January 13, 2025

Balochistan doctors to boycott OPDs over arrest of colleagues

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 11:42am

QUETTA: Doctors and paramedics have announced a complete boycott of health services in all government hospitals across Balochistan from Monday in protest against the arrest of doctors and FIRs against them.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Grand Health Alliance said its chairman, Dr Bahar Shah, and former chairman, Dr Hafeez Mandokhail, were arrested in a “false” FIR.

Other doctors, including Young Doctors Association president Dr Kaleemullah Kakar, Dr Yasir Achakzai, Dr Saboor Kakar and Dr Ayub Zarkoon, have been implicated in another bogus case, the alliance claimed.

The statement said doctors will neither hold outpatient services nor perform non-emergency operations across the province.

Grand Health Alliance criticises ‘bogus’ FIRs over altercation with official

All emergency services in hospitals will continue, including cardiac emergencies, trauma centres, gynaecology labour rooms, and other medical and surgical procedures without interruption, the statement added.

The statement further mentioned that patient care in hospital wards will continue, with one doctor, one nurse, and one paramedical staff assigned to each ward.

According to the Young Doctors Association, Dr Shah and Dr Mandokhail were arrested from the Civil Hospital, Quetta, late Saturday night. The leader of the Young Doctors Association was arrested on charges of attacking and assaulting DG Health Balochistan, Dr Ameen Mandokhail.

The alliance statement said the CCTV footage showing a physical altercation between the two has gone viral on social media.

It demanded the immediate release of the two doctors.

The doctors warned that if the government does not withdraw the “false” FIRs against the alliance’s leadership within 48 hours, they will stop emergency services in hospitals across the province.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2025

