6 dead, 7 injured due to explosion at fireworks warehouse in Mandi Bahauddin

At least six people died while seven others were injured from being trapped under the debris after the roof of a house collapsed due to an explosion at a firework warehouse in Mandi Bahauddin on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122’s District Emergency Officer Imran Khan, the explosion occurred due to a short circuit when two people were preparing fireworks on the house’s first floor.

Station House Officer Mohammad Akram Hanjan of Pahtarianwali Police Station said that further investigation was underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

The deceased included a man, three women and two girls. Their bodies were transferred to a hospital, according to an incident report issued by the police.

The report stated that among the six dead, four were in the same house that the explosion occured in, while one female victim was in the adjacent house and another was a pedestrian.

Among the injured, four were men and three women, it added.

“All the injured are in stable condition,” the report said.

According to SHO Akram and Rescue 1122’s Khan, the fireworks material weighed around 12 to 15 kilogrammes.

In October, seven people, including a minor and a woman, died in Multan after the roof of their house collapsed following an explosion in fireworks stored inside the house.

In April, two labourers were killed when a fire erupted at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Faisalabad.