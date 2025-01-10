Govt orders probe into Zehri incident, vows accountability

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has directed authorities to conduct an independent and transparent inquiry into the militant attack in Zehri tehsil of Khuzdar district, which saw militants seize control of the area for several hours earlier this week.

An official notification issued by the provincial Home Department on Thursday announced the investigation and stated that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

Around 100 armed militants stormed the Zehri bazaar and nearby areas, facing no resistance from the Levies force stationed in the area. The attackers targeted government buildings, including the Levies station, municipal committee offices, Nadra office and a private bank branch. Several of these buildings were set ablaze.

A spokesperson for the provincial government said on Thursday that ensuring public safety and upholding the state’s writ were top priorities.

In response to the delayed action by the local administration, the Home Department has ordered the activation of the civil administration to prevent further shortcomings.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2025