Militant commander among 15 killed in KP operations

• Army officer martyred in North Waziristan operation

• Two TTP militants killed in South Waziristan strike

• 140 families displaced during clearance operation in Upper South Waziristan

PESHAWAR / SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Fifteen terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army officer embraced martyrdom during multiple encounters between security forces and militants across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said three security operations were carried out in the province.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was also conducted in the Jani Khel area of Bannu district after reports of militant activity. Security forces engaged the militants’ position, killing two in the ensuing crossfire, the ISPR said.

In the second operation, which took place in North Waziristan, five militants were neutralised by security forces while eight were injured.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Major Muhammad Awais (age: 31 years, resident of District Narowal), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said.

Sources said that this IBO was conducted in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel tehsil at around 1pm after observing suspicious movements.

A search party was dispatched at around 1:15pm, and it came under fire as it approached the target area. Five militants were killed, and eight were injured in the exchange of fire, reportedly involving members of the banned Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

In the third operation in South Waziristan, six militants were killed and eight were injured after being engaged by security forces, the ISPR said.

“Sanitisation operations are being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

Separately, a strike by security for­ces in South Waziristan’s Birmal tehsil on Wednesday night left dead two terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Local police sources said that the attack, likened to a drone strike, targeted a house in the Manra area, killing local militant commander Noor Muhammad and an associate, who had taken refuge there.

The militants were reportedly involved in attacks on security forces, police and civilians.

Clearance operation

Meanwhile, over 140 families from Upper South Waziristan have been te­mporarily displaced as security for­ces prepare for a possible clearance operation against militants in the region.

The temporarily displaced persons (TDPs), primarily from the Mehsud tribe, were forced to leave their homes in Dashka, Zarif Khel and Aba Khel villages in Makin tehsil without any prior arrangements by the district administration or the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

According to residents, the displaced families have been sheltered in empty houses — owned by the same tribesmen — in different villages near Makin bazaar.

Suhail Mehsud, a young resident of Makin, said the Mehsud tribesmen have stepped in to provide food and assistance.

However, the affected families expressed concerns over the lack of official support.

The clearance operation is believed to be carried out in response to a recent militant attack on a security forces checkpoint in the Leta Sar area of Makin, which left 16 FC personnel on Dec 21.

In a similar incident in the past, thousands of families left their homes in Upper South Waziristan. Deputy commissioner of Upper South Waziristan, Saleem Jan, could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

On the other hand, MPA Asif Khan Mehsud assured that he was in close contact with the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

He also briefed KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who promised help to the displaced families.

In a separate incident, a woman died after a shell fell on her house during an exchange of heavy fire between security forces and militants in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan on Thursday, locals said.

