First convoy of vehicles carrying essentials dispatched to Kurram

Javed Hussain | Manzoor Ali Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 04:45pm

A convoy of 40 vehicles carrying food and other necessities was dispatched to Kurram district on Wednesday after being stalled in Thall for five days, according to government officials.

Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since November, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades.

After months of violence, a peace agreement was signed between the warring sides on Jan 1. Despite a lull in fighting, the route connecting Parachinar with the rest of the province remained blocked.

However, on Jan 4, a government convoy came under attack near the Bagan area, in which the deputy commissioner of Kurram also sustained injuries. Since then, the convoy had been stranded.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that 10 of the trucks, meant for the Bagan area, had safely arrived.

“Thirty vehicles meant for Parachinar and other areas of upper Kurram would also arrive soon,” he said.

Barrister Saif added that the convoy left after talks with protesters from the Bagan area concluded successfully late Tuesday.

“More convoys would also be dispatched to the restive district soon.”

On the other hand, MPA Ali Hadi said that the commissioner and regional police officer (RPO), along with the concerned authorities, fully cooperated in the departure of the first convoy.

He added that practical steps were underway on 14 more points of the agreement, including running more convoys.

Authorities have assured taking necessary steps to protect the lives and property of the people, including making roads safe, Hadi said.

Qadar Orakzai, a jirga member from Lower Kurram, told Dawn that 15 trucks meant for Upper Kurram have entered the limits of the area after passing through the lower region.

Meanwhile, Sajid Turi, another Jirga member from upper Kurram, also confirmed the development, saying that trucks meant Parachinar have entered the Alizai area.

According to the district administration, trucks of relief supplies sent by the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were sent to the Bagan area.

The relief supplies include blankets, warm clothes, food items, and other essential items, the district administration said.

It further added that the convoy entered Kurram from the Hangutorpal check post, adding that was bound for Parachinar, Boshehra, and other areas.

