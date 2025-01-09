E-Paper | January 09, 2025

Two killed as wildfires rage out of control near Los Angeles

Reuters Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 10:20am
PASADENA: Elderly patients are being evacuated as embers and flames approach this city in California, on Tuesday. The ferocious wildfire devoured buildings and sparked panicked evacuations, as hurricane-force winds tore through the region. An area spread over 200 acres was reduced to ashes in an upscale spot dotted with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica mountains.—AFP
PASADENA: Elderly patients are being evacuated as embers and flames approach this city in California, on Tuesday. The ferocious wildfire devoured buildings and sparked panicked evacuations, as hurricane-force winds tore through the region. An area spread over 200 acres was reduced to ashes in an upscale spot dotted with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica mountains.—AFP

LOS ANGELES: At least two people were killed as a trio of fast-growing wildfires raged out of control on Wednesday near Los Angeles, destroying hundreds of buildings, scorching hillsides and prompting officials to order some 70,000 people to evacuate their homes. Fierce winds were hindering firefighting efforts and fuelling the fires, which have expanded unimpeded since they began on Tuesday.

The biggest blaze had consumed more than 5,000 acres in the picturesque Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, which lies east of Los Angeles between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu and is home to many film, television and music stars. More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at a news conference.

Another fire, the Eaton fire, had grown to more than 2,000 acres as it burned some 50 km inland in Altadena, near Pasadena. Two fatalities were reported there, though officials said they did not have further details.

The Hurst fire, in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley northwest of Los Angeles, had exceeded 500 acres. All three fires were 0pc contained, officials said. A “high number” of significant injuries had occurred among residents who did not need evacuation orders, Marrone said.

70,000 residents ordered to evacuate their homes after multiple blazes

Officials warned that the gusty winds were forecast to persist throughout the day. “We are absolutely not out of danger yet, with the strong winds that continue to push through the city and the county today,” Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristen Crowley said. The skies above Los Angeles glowed red and were blanketed by thick smoke as the sun rose on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden said in a statement overnight that he had been briefed on the wildfires and had offered federal help.

As the flames spread and residents began evacuating after the fires broke out, roads were so jammed that some people abandoned their vehicles to escape the fire. Emergency responders were going door to door to press evacuation orders.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. Approximately 100 of the 1,000 public schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District were shut down, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the press conference.

Pacific Palisades resident Cindy Festa said that as she evacuated, fires were “this close to the cars,” demonstrating with her thumb and forefinger. “People left their cars on Palisades Drive. Burning up the hillside. The palm trees — everything is going,” Festa said from her car.

David Reed said he had no choice but to leave his Pacific Palisades home when police officers showed up at his door. “They laid down the law,” Reed said.

He gathered his most important possessions and accepted a ride from officers to the evacuation centre at the Westwood Community Centre. “I grabbed my trombone and the latest book I’ve been reading, which is my Jack Kerouac anthology here, because I’m a beatnik,” he said, adding that he could see flames approaching his home.

Pacific Palisades is one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in the country. A typical home was valued at $3.7 million as of the end of 2023, according to Zillow, more than all but four other zip codes in the United States.

Trio of fast-growing blazes

In the Pasadena area, the Eaton fire engulfed homes, a synagogue and a McDonald’s restaurant. Almost 100 residents from a nursing home in Pasadena were evacuated, CBS News said.

Video showed elderly residents, many in wheelchairs and on gurneys, crowded onto a smoky and windswept parking lot as fire trucks and ambulances attended. Around 188,000 homes and businesses in Los Angeles county were without power on Wednesday, data from PowerOutage.us showed.

Multiple burn victims were treated after walking toward Duke’s restaurant in Malibu in the evening, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a fire official. “We’re facing a historic natural disaster. And I think that can’t be stated strong enough,” Kevin McGowan, director of emergency management for Los Angeles County, said at the press conference.

Firefighting aircraft scooped water from the sea to drop it on the flames as they engulfed homes. Bulldozers cleared abandoned vehicles from roads so emergency vehicles could pass, television images showed.

The fire singed some trees on the grounds of the Getty Villa, a museum loaded with priceless works of art, but the collection remained safe largely because nearby bushes had been trimmed as a preventive measure, the museum said

Before the fire started, the National Weather Service had issued its highest alert for extreme fire conditions for much of Los Angeles County from Tuesday through Thursday.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...
Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...