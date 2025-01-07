Ahsan downplays PPP’s beef with federal govt

• Minister says differences exist in every household, but it doesn’t mean there is a problem

• Sindh CM’s office insists ‘no communication’ with Centre on establishment of Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority

KARACHI: The PML-N-led government on Monday tried to downplay differences with its reluctant ally, the PPP, as a cabinet minister likened their disputes to ‘domestic problems’, saying that just because there were differences doesn’t mean there is a problem.

Talking to the media after attending a meeting regarding federally-funded Public Sector Development Progra­m­me (PSDP) projects, federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that differences in a coalition government were inevitable.

He was referring to concerns raised by PPP spokesperson Shazia Marri a day earlier, who assailed the federal government for not consulting her party on key decisions, such as the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority (PMSA).

In an impassioned sta­te­ment, Ms Marri had said that the government’s survival “hinged on PPP’s support” and that it would “collapse” if that support was withdrawn.

Flanked by Sindh En­e­rgy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mr Iqbal responded to questions regarding her outburst by saying that “slight differences” were usual when governments were formed via a coalition.

“These problems happen even in a household — between siblings, bet­ween husband and wife — but it does not mean there is a problem,” he said, adding that both par­ties had managed their differences amicably.

“The two major political parties in the country have distinct ideologies, but one vision, so there is a consensus,” he said. “That vision is Pakistan.”

He said that both parties put their differences aside whenever it came to the country’s development.

“We need to keep our politics aside and both parties have to play their part,” he said, adding that the understanding be­t­ween the parties exi­s­ted since the Charter of Dem­ocracy was signed bet­ween Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto in 2006.

“This is the beauty of Pakistan’s politics, that two parties with independent values have such maturity,” he said.

“Rather than harming [the country] with their differences, they collaborate and can work for the country’s future,” he added.

He said that the internal and external challenges faced by Pakistan needed everyone’s joint effort.

“We don’t need the politics of confrontation, we need political collaboration,” he added.

‘No communication with Centre’

Separately, the Sindh CM Secretariat said on Monday there had been “no communication” between the government of Sindh and the federal government regarding the establishment of the PMSA.

On Sunday, federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Sheikh told Dawn that the PPP leadership, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, had been taken on board regarding the formation of PMSA.

“I have already talked with Murad Ali Shah on the matter and two PPP leaders Mehreen Bhutto and Asad Niazi spent a whole day with me on Saturday, and we discussed the issue,” the minister had said.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the Sindh CM Secretariat emphasised that “no such communication has occurred between the government of Sindh and the federal government regarding this issue”.

Simmering tensions

Despite the government’s efforts to address the PPP’s grievances, tensions between the federal government and its ally have deepened in recent weeks, with senior PPP officials expressing a “lack of confidence” in the federal government during a recent party meeting.

Even a recent meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari to revive trust has seemingly failed to put an end to these disagreements.

Issues such as internet restrictions, criticised by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as an attempt at censorship, have further strained ties.

Similarly, protests by PPP lawmakers in parliament, including a walkout over federal ministers’ absence, reflect the growing discord, though the PPP chief has urged continued engagement with the PML-N government.

Despite differences between the two parties, observers believe that the presence of a common adversary — Imran Khan — will compel them to collaborate to maintain the present setup, with the backing of the establishment, which is playing a crucial role in holding this unlikely alliance together.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2025