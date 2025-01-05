Govt will collapse the day PPP pulls support, proclaims Shazia Marri

PPP spokesperson Shazia Marri on Sunday criticised the PML-N-led federal government for failing to consult the PPP on key decisions, including the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority, saying that the government’s survival hinges on PPP’s support.

Tensions between the federal government and its ally PPP have deepened, with senior party officials expressing a “lack of confidence” in December.

Issues like internet restrictions, criticised by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as efforts to censor citizens, have further strained the ties. Similarly, protests by PPP lawmakers in parliament, including a walkout over federal ministers’ absence, reflect growing discord, though Bilawal has urged continued engagement with the PML-N government.

In a statement issued today, Marri criticised the federal government for “repeatedly making decisions without consulting the PPP”, including the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority.

“While we have said it again and again that the federal government has PPP’s support, the day we withdraw that support, the federal government will collapse,” Marri warned.

“Perhaps, the PML-N does not realise this.”

She added that the PPP was not taken into confidence regarding the decision to establish the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority.

“Both the Sindh government and the Pakistan People’s Party were kept in the dark regarding the decision to establish the authority,” she stated.

Furthermore, she went on to state that her party had also been demanding to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), which had not been done for the past eleven months.

“The Constitution is being constantly and openly violated,” she said, adding that the prime minister was “constitutionally bound to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests within three months”.

“The opinion and matter of the establishment of the Maritime and Seaport Authority should be brought to the Council of Common Interests,” she declared, rhetorically asking if it was “wise to sabotage the Constitution on important national issues, without taking allies and provinces into confidence”.

The PPP spokesperson called the Centre’s approach “beyond understanding” and one that would only widen the gap between the two allies.

“The opinion of allies and provinces should be taken before the recommendations of the task force on the maritime sector, maritime affairs and KPT proposals,” she added, highlighting that it would be “better for everyone” if the country was run on constitutional and legal principles.