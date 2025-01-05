E-Paper | January 05, 2025

Elon Musk ‘waiting for approval from the government’ to launch Starlink in Pakistan

Anadolu Agency Published January 5, 2025 Updated January 5, 2025 06:05pm

Tech billionaire Elon Musk confirmed on Saturday that Starlink applied to launch internet services in Pakistan but was “waiting for approval from the government.”

Musk responded to a post on X by a Pakistani user, who said Starlink internet services could “leap” Pakistan “into the future, where every citizen has the chance to connect and grow”.

“Please, let Starlink be our bridge to tomorrow,” the user urged the billionaire, who owns X and the electric vehicle company Tesla.

Later, in a second post tagging Musk, the user claimed Pakistan had “approved Starlink!”

“Now is the perfect time to bring your transformative internet service to our nation. Millions await the connectivity, education, and opportunities Starlink could offer. Please, expedite Starlink’s launch in Pakistan,” the user said.

Musk’s confirmation of his intention to launch Starlink in Pakistan comes at a time when the nation topped the list of countries that suffered the most due to internet outages in 2024.

According to Top10VPN.com, an independent VPN reviewer, the global internet disruption lasted 88,788 hours last year which caused a financial loss of $7.69 billion.

It said Pakistan was the single most affected nation with $1.62bn in losses, followed by Myanmar ($1.58bn) and Sudan ($1.12bn).

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Confused state
Updated 05 Jan, 2025

Confused state

WHEN it comes to combatting violent terrorism, the state’s efforts seem to be suffering from a lack of focus. The...
Born into hunger
05 Jan, 2025

Born into hunger

OVER 18.2 million children — 35 every minute — were born into hunger in 2024, with Pakistan accounting for 1.4m...
Tourism triumph
05 Jan, 2025

Tourism triumph

THE inclusion of Gilgit-Baltistan in CNN’s list of top 25 destinations to visit in 2025 is a proud moment for...
Falling temperatures
Updated 04 Jan, 2025

Falling temperatures

Vitally important for stakeholders to acknowledge, understand politicians can still challenge opposing parties’ narratives without also being in a constant state of war with each other.
Agriculture census
04 Jan, 2025

Agriculture census

ACCURATE information relating to agricultural activities is vital for data-driven future planning, policymaking, as...
Biometrics for kids
04 Jan, 2025

Biometrics for kids

ALTHOUGH the move has caused a panic among weary parents mortified at the thought of carting their children to Nadra...