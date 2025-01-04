Punjab govt joins Breathe Pakistan climate initiative

KARACHI: The government of Punjab has joined the Breathe Pakistan climate change initiative as a strategic partner, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing climate advocacy, ecological preservation, and meaningful policy reform, DawnMedia announced on Friday.

The collaboration aims to address urgent environmental challenges, promote sustainable practices, and drive impactful environmental policy development across Pakistan.

With support from the government of Punjab, the Breathe Pakistan campaign will go beyond simply raising awareness, by delivering actionable strategies to reduce carbon emissions, champion green energy solutions, and protect natural ecosystems.

Highlighted her government’s commitment to climate action, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said: “Climate action is at the forefront of my priorities, both for the present and the future. We have initiated a strategic shift in governance, placing climate governance at its core.”

Highlighting many of the initiatives taken by her administration, CM Maryam recalled the province’s first-ever policy: the Climate Resilient Punjab Vision — Action Plan 2024; the Smog Mitigation Plan to address a chronic environmental crisis, and the Punjab Clean Air Programme, under which the province is deploying clean technologies.

“Punjab is also set to revolutionise mass transit by introducing electric buses for urban areas. From air quality monitoring to comprehensive management, we are leaving no stone unturned in our commitment to a cleaner, healthier future.”

According to the Punjab chief minister: “Our action plan is built around climate priorities, and our agenda for the years ahead is centered on addressing climate challenges. Very soon, our economy will be driven by climate-focused initiatives. Industries that have historically harmed the environment will transform into climate-oriented sectors.”

“To enhance these efforts through public and stakeholder engagement, strategic communication, and regional diplomacy, we have formed a groundbreaking partnership with DawnMedia. This collaboration serves as a pivotal step to amplify our message on a global scale,” CM Maryam noted.

“By investing in climate action today, we are making an investment in our future,” she said.

In the announcement, Dawn CEO Nazafreen Saigol-Lakhani said: “This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to the environment and the collective responsibility we all share as Pakistanis.”

“Our initiative is a call for every individual to step forward and play their part in creating a sustainable and climate-resilient future. Together, we aim to inspire not just action, but a transformative shift in policies and mindsets, ensuring a greener, more sustainable Pakistan for generations to come,” she said.

Breathe Pakistan will feature a blend of public awareness campaigns, climate-centered journalism, and multi-stakeholder collaborations to promote accountability and collective responsibility.

A key highlight of the initiative will be the Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference, scheduled for February 6–7 in Islamabad. The event will bring together policymakers, private-sector leaders, government representatives, and global climate experts to develop viable, policy-driven solutions to combat climate change.

The detailed agenda of the conference is expected to be unveiled later this month.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2025