UN Pakistan joins hands with DawnMedia for climate change conference

KARACHI: The United Nations office in Pakistan has agreed to join as a principal partner for the two-day ‘Breathe Pakistan’ climate change conference, DawnMedia announced on Friday.

The detailed agenda of the conference, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on February 6 and 7, 2025, is expected to be announced later this month.

Expressing its support for the vision behind the conference, the United Nations office in Pakistan reposed confidence in its potential as a significant platform to spotlight the impacts of climate change in Pakistan and South Asia.

The UN will support DawnMedia’s climate initiative by providing renowned climate change experts, and senior officials as speakers from across the globe.

Mohamed Yahya, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, emphasised in a letter to Dawn’s senior management that the initiative will “put the impact of climate change on Pakistan in the limelight, as well as the commitment of its government, citizens, and the private sector to mobilise towards climate action.”

“It will also be a great opportunity to remind the world that South Asia, including Pakistan, is on the forefront of global warming and climate change,” Mr Yahya wrote.

The collaboration underscores “a shared commitment to addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change and fostering actionable solutions for a sustainable future.”

In the announcement, Dawn CEO Nazafreen Saigol-Lakhani said: “We at Dawn believe in the power of unity — the coming together for one collective purpose, even if only in modest ways.

“Our campaign represents growth, renewal, and a call for every Pakistani to reclaim our environment with pride and ownership. It’s not only about action — it’s about influencing broader policy change and setting the foundations for a climate-resilient future.”

According to the recent World Risk Index 2024 report, Pakistan has been listed among the 15 countries with the highest disaster risk.

According to government estimates, the unprecedented floods of 2022 claimed 1,700 lives and affected 33 million people in the country, serving as a testament to the devastating effects of climate change.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024