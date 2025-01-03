Sibi commissioner escapes armed attack in Haji Shar

QUETTA: Sibi Division Comm­issioner Syed Zahid Shah survived an armed attack while traveling through Kachhi district on Thursday night.

According to officials, Mr Shah was returning to Sibi after an official visit to various areas of tehsil Lehri. As his convoy approached the Haji Shar area, unidentified armed men opened fire on his vehicle.

However, Levies guards escorting the commissioner’s convoy quickly took positions and returned fire. A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued before the attackers fled the scene.

Security forces and local officials from Haji Shar rushed to the site and began investigating the incident.

“Commissioner Syed Zahid Shah and other officials traveling with him remained unharmed and reached Sibi under strict security,” officials told Dawn.

