E-Paper | January 03, 2025

Sibi commissioner escapes armed attack in Haji Shar

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 08:21am

QUETTA: Sibi Division Comm­issioner Syed Zahid Shah survived an armed attack while traveling through Kachhi district on Thursday night.

According to officials, Mr Shah was returning to Sibi after an official visit to various areas of tehsil Lehri. As his convoy approached the Haji Shar area, unidentified armed men opened fire on his vehicle.

However, Levies guards escorting the commissioner’s convoy quickly took positions and returned fire. A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued before the attackers fled the scene.

Security forces and local officials from Haji Shar rushed to the site and began investigating the incident.

“Commissioner Syed Zahid Shah and other officials traveling with him remained unharmed and reached Sibi under strict security,” officials told Dawn.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram peace deal
03 Jan, 2025

Kurram peace deal

It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that people of all sects can travel to and from the district without fear.
Pension reform
03 Jan, 2025

Pension reform

THE federal government has finally implemented several parametric reforms introduced in the last two budgets to...
The Indian hand
03 Jan, 2025

The Indian hand

OFFICIALS of the Modi regime were operating under a rather warped sense of reality, playing out Bollywood fantasies...
Economic plan
Updated 02 Jan, 2025

Economic plan

Absence of policy reforms allows the bureaucracy a lot of space to wriggle out of responsibility.
On life support
02 Jan, 2025

On life support

PAKISTAN stands at a precarious crossroads as we embark on a new year. Pildat’s Quality of Democracy report has...
Harsh sentence
02 Jan, 2025

Harsh sentence

USING lawfare to swiftly get rid of political opponents makes a mockery of the legal system, especially when ...