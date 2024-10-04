E-Paper | October 04, 2024

Sherani DC survives armed attack

Saleem Shahid Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 10:20am

QUETTA: The deputy commissioner of Sherani district on Thursday survived an attack by unidentified armed men in Tang Haiderzai area of Qila Saifullah district.

Officials said Sana Mah­jabeen Umrani was going to Sherani along with her security detail when unknown armed men opened fire on the convoy in the Haiderzai, some 50km from Zhob.

The deputy commissioner’s security guards returned the fire after taking positions and a heavy exchange of fire continued for some time, forcing the assailants to flee.

“Deputy Commissioner Sana Mahjabeen Umrani remained unhurt in the attack,” the Qila Saifullah deputy commissioner said, adding that she reached her destination safely with a heavy contingent of security forces.

“Some bullets hit one of the Levies Force vehicles, but none of the security personnel was injured in the exchange of fire,” officials said, adding that members of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.

This is the second attack on a government in recent mont. In August, Panjgur deputy commiss­io­ner Zakir Hus­s­ain Baloch lost his life when attackers opened fire on his vehicle while he was going to Quetta along with Panjgur District Council Chairman Abdul Malik Baloch, who was injured in the attack.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024

