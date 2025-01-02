E-Paper | January 02, 2025

May 9 riots: Mercy petitions of 19 convicts accepted on humanitarian grounds

Iftikhar Shirazi Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 01:11pm

The mercy petitions of 19 convicts involved in the May 9 cases have been accepted based on humanitarian grounds, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced in a statement on Thursday.

The development comes less than a month after military courts sentenced a total of 85 civilians involved in the May 9 riots of 2023. On December 21, the ISPR announced that 25 civilians were handed prison terms by military courts over the May 9 events. A week later, another 60 civilians were handed jail terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in the nationwide riots.

“Sequel to the promulgation of punishments to 9th May Tragedy convicts, they have exercised their right to appeal and have asked for mercy/remission in their punishments,” the statement said.

“A total of 67 convicts have given their mercy petitions,” it said, adding that 48 petitions have been processed to Courts of Appeal, while petitions of 19 convicts have been accepted “purely on humanitarian grounds, under the law.”

It added that the mercy petitions of remaining convicts will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process.

Those whose punishment has been remitted include:

  1. Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan
  2. Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan
  3. Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed
  4. Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed
  5. Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan
  6. Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan
  7. Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi
  8. Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan
  9. Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam
  10. Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar
  11. Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt
  12. Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil
  13. Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed
  14. Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt
  15. Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir
  16. Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad
  17. Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota
  18. Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain
  19. Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem

The statement said that those whose petitions have been accepted shall be “released after the completion of procedural formalities.”

“All those convicted retain the right of appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the constitution.”

The ISPR added: “The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy.”

In April 2024, 20 people convicted over the May 9 riots —who had been jailed and had served a major part of their sentences — were also pardoned on humanitarian grounds per the law after they were remitted by the army chief.

The riots

At least 10 people lost their lives and hundreds sustained injuries, while approximately 40 public buildings and military installations were damaged, including Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) and Askari Tower in Lahore, General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Office in Faisalabad, FC Fort in Chakdara, Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, Toll Plaza at Swat Motorway and the PAF Base Mianwali.

