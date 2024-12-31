Balochistan lawmakers hail Benazir for her courageous leadership

QUETTA: The treasury and opposition members in the Balochistan Assembly on Monday joined hands to shower praise on the late Benazir Bhutto, saying the former prime minister will always be remembred as a great courageous leader who never compromised on people’s rights, democracy, and supremacy of the Constitution and parliament.

The house adopted a resolution which read that the PPP chairperson, whose death anniversary was observed last week, had sacrificed her life for the betterment of the country.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti moved a joint resolution during the session, which was presided by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai. The other movers of the resolution were Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri, Bakhat Mohammad Kakar and Mir Sadiq Umrani.

CM Bugti said Benazir Bhutto, like her martyred father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, held a unique position in national and international politics. She was genuinely one of the most popular and beloved political figures in all the four provinces, he said, adding that she had deep affection for the people of Balochistan.

Opposition, treasury MPAs in Balochistan pass unanimous resolution

He said Benazir Bhutto bravely fought against all forms of oppression and dictatorship and even sacrificed her life for the welfare of people, nurturing democracy in the process.

Throughout her life the assassinated leader remained active for women’s rights, education, health and economic development. Through her selfless and courageous leadership, she inspired the youth. Benazir Bhutto faced the martyrdom of her father and the loss of her brothers for the sake of Pakistan, he said.

“Benazir Bhutto’s primary goal was to secure the people’s rights. The 18th Constitutional Amendment was also made possible because of her efforts,” Mr Bugti said.

In his speech, Irrigation Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani pointed out that the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party had fought for the restoration of democracy in the country. The struggle of Benazir Bhutto led to the restoration of democracy.

Underlining the sacrifices rendered by the Bhutto family for democracy, he said Benazir Bhutto was a strong voice of the poor and she also gave the country its missile programme.

Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Meena Majeed Baloch said Ms Bhutto was a guiding light for women worldwide and one of the strongest women.

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, provincial emir of Jamaat-i-Islami, said Benazir Bhutto’s leadership was a source of pride for true political activists. He said she was an effective voice for Balochistan and his party supports the resolution.

Opposition Leader Mir Yunus Aziz Zehri said Benazir Bhutto’s sacrifices for democracy were unparalleled.

Mir Rahmat Saleh Baloch of National Party regretted that true political leadership is often sidelined and added that his party will continue to strive for the promotion of democracy.

Later, the house unanimously passed the resolution.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2024