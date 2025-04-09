Founder of Binance, Nawaz discuss digital future

LAHORE: Changpeng Zhao, founder and former CEO of Binance — the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange — met PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday to discuss the future of Pakis­tan’s digital economy and emerging technologies.

Mr Zhao’s appointment as strategic adviser to the Pakistan Crypto Council was formally welcomed by the elder Sharif, who des­cribed it as a significant step towards positioning Pakistan as a regional hub for Web3 technologies and digital finance.

The meeting focused on embracing a vision of economic development driven by innovation and knowledge-based technologies. Both sides discussed youth participation in the digital economy, emphasising the importance of equipping the younger generation to lead in blockchain, fintech and other emerging sectors.

Mr Zhao shared his in­­sights on the rising potential of blockchain technology and global entrepreneurship, emphasising the importance of education and innovation.

The meeting decided to promote advanced learning trends to drive digital transformation in Pakis­t­­an.

“Engagements with glo­­bal thought leaders like Mr Zhao pave new paths of progress and op­­portunity. Pakistan is rea­dy to become a partner in global innovative transitions. Pakistan must swif­tly embrace rapidly evolving technologies to meet the demands of the modern era,” Mr Sharif said.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who was also present at the meeting, said her government was preparing the youth with top-tier IT skills to compete in the global digital market.

“Punjab is fully ready to embrace the technologies of the future. Our fo­­cus is entirely on building a knowledge-based economy, which will guide the new generation towards innovation and digital enterprise,” she said.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2025