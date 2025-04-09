E-Paper | April 09, 2025

Founder of Binance, Nawaz discuss digital future

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 09:57am
Changpeng Zhao, founder and former CEO of Binance, meets with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore on April 8, 2025. —screengrab from X/pmln_org
Changpeng Zhao, founder and former CEO of Binance, meets with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore on April 8, 2025. —screengrab from X/pmln_org

LAHORE: Changpeng Zhao, founder and former CEO of Binance — the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange — met PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday to discuss the future of Pakis­tan’s digital economy and emerging technologies.

Mr Zhao’s appointment as strategic adviser to the Pakistan Crypto Council was formally welcomed by the elder Sharif, who des­cribed it as a significant step towards positioning Pakistan as a regional hub for Web3 technologies and digital finance.

The meeting focused on embracing a vision of economic development driven by innovation and knowledge-based technologies. Both sides discussed youth participation in the digital economy, emphasising the importance of equipping the younger generation to lead in blockchain, fintech and other emerging sectors.

Mr Zhao shared his in­­sights on the rising potential of blockchain technology and global entrepreneurship, emphasising the importance of education and innovation.

The meeting decided to promote advanced learning trends to drive digital transformation in Pakis­t­­an.

“Engagements with glo­­bal thought leaders like Mr Zhao pave new paths of progress and op­­portunity. Pakistan is rea­dy to become a partner in global innovative transitions. Pakistan must swif­tly embrace rapidly evolving technologies to meet the demands of the modern era,” Mr Sharif said.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who was also present at the meeting, said her government was preparing the youth with top-tier IT skills to compete in the global digital market.

“Punjab is fully ready to embrace the technologies of the future. Our fo­­cus is entirely on building a knowledge-based economy, which will guide the new generation towards innovation and digital enterprise,” she said.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Following through
Updated 09 Apr, 2025

Following through

Reconciliation, development, and deradicalisation initiatives cannot remain dormant words in a policy document.
Robe rebellion
09 Apr, 2025

Robe rebellion

THE unrest within the Islamabad High Court shows no sign of abating, and it is perhaps just as well that the ...
Fearing birth
09 Apr, 2025

Fearing birth

AMID dramatic aid cuts, the WHO has sounded the alarm about the dangers to Pakistan’s mothers and newborns, asking...
Meltdown
08 Apr, 2025

Meltdown

A full-blown trade war is upon us as the era of the rules-based, multilateral trading order is nearly over.
Settling differences
Updated 08 Apr, 2025

Settling differences

Unless there is a broad agreement on the path forward, the country will remain trapped in a cycle of recurring instability.
Glacial ingenuity
08 Apr, 2025

Glacial ingenuity

NECESSITY is indeed the mother of invention, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan. In these areas, where climate change...