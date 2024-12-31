E-Paper | December 31, 2024

Bannu residents protest ‘killing’ of two brothers by police

Our Correspondent Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 10:54am
Tribesmen protest in Bannu on Sunday. — Dawn
Tribesmen protest in Bannu on Sunday. — Dawn

LAKKI MARWAT: Residents of Beezankhel area of Bannu on Monday staged a sit-in against the killing of two brothers allegedly by the police, and demanded registration of a case against the officials involved.

The protesting tribesmen gathered at the Beezankhel Chowk on the Bannu-Kohat Road and remained there for at least five hours.

Elders of Bannu Qaumi Jirga and office-bearers of Bannu Chamber of Commerce and Industry also participated in the protest to express solidarity with the tribesmen.

Chief of Umarzai clan Malik Umar Hayat Khan, former MPAs Alamgir Khan and Fakhr Azam Wazir, Domel tehsil council chairman Malak Israr Khan, former district councillor Halimzada Wazir, and others spoke on the occasion.

Demand FIR against Township police station SHO

Former MPAs Alamgir Khan and Fakhr Azam Wazir said they always raised voice on the floor of the provincial assembly to empower police so that they could counter the menace of terrorism effectively.

However, the police are using the powers and weapons purchased by the provincial government for them against innocent citizens, they alleged.

The other speakers said on Dec 28, two brothers, Ajmair and Bhutto, came across a police party near the central jail when they were present there in connection with a property sale-related issue.

The protesters said police fired at Ajmair and Bhutto, killing them on the spot, and injuring their third brother, Aamir.

It is to be recalled that police had claimed to have killed two terrorists in an exchange of fire after an attack on a patrol party of the township police station. A cop was also injured in the reported clash.

Elders said the police had no authority to fire straight at ‘innocent’ citizens for possessing weapons or jumping a signal.

They said that declaring a ‘law-abiding citizen’ a criminal was not a difficult task for the police, asking the government to order an FIR against the additional SHO of the township police station and order withdrawal of a case registered against the slain brothers by the CTD police.

The elders along with protesters later moved towards the Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in a bid to ‘free’ the injured Aamir from police custody, prompting cops to reach the venue to control the situation.

After negotiations with the police authorities, the elders announced ending the sit-in, but threatened that the tribesmen would block the Indus Highway if the injured youth was not released by Tuesday (today).

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2024

