E-Paper | December 29, 2024

179 dead, 2 rescued in South Korea’s worst aviation disaster

Reuters Published December 29, 2024 Updated December 29, 2024 05:23pm
Rescue workers carry the body of a passenger, recovered from the wreckage of an aircraft that went off the runway and crashed, at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters
Rescue workers carry the body of a passenger, recovered from the wreckage of an aircraft that went off the runway and crashed, at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters
Firefighters carry the body of a passenger from the wreckage of an aircraft that crashed after it went off the runway at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters
Firefighters carry the body of a passenger from the wreckage of an aircraft that crashed after it went off the runway at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters
A life jacket hangs on fencing next to the wreckage of an aircraft that crashed after it went off the runway at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters
A life jacket hangs on fencing next to the wreckage of an aircraft that crashed after it went off the runway at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters
Rescue workers take part in a salvage operation at the site where an aircraft crashed after it went off the runway at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters
Rescue workers take part in a salvage operation at the site where an aircraft crashed after it went off the runway at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters
Fire and smoke rise from the tail section of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 29. — Reuters
Fire and smoke rise from the tail section of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 29. — Reuters
People watch a television screen broadcasting footage of an airplane crash at Muan international airport, at a train station in Seoul on December 29. — AFP
People watch a television screen broadcasting footage of an airplane crash at Muan international airport, at a train station in Seoul on December 29. — AFP
Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off a runway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters
Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off a runway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters

At least 179 people were killed when an airliner belly-landed and veered off the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at South Korea’s Muan International Airport on Sunday, Yonhap reported.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital Bangkok with 181 people on board, was attempting to land shortly after 9am (5am PST) at the airport in the south of the country, South Korea’s transport ministry said.

It is the worst air accident involving a South Korean airline in nearly three decades and on track to become the country’s deadliest ever, according to ministry data.

The twin-engine Boeing 737-800 can be seen in video from local media skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear before slamming into a wall in an explosion of flame and debris. Other photos showed smoke and fire engulfing parts of the plane.

Two crew members, a man and a woman, were rescued from the tail section of the burning plane, Muan fire chief Lee Jung-hyun told a briefing. Lee said that the fire had been extinguished at 1pm.

“Only the tail part retains a little bit of shape, and the rest of (the plane) looks almost impossible to recognise,” he said.

Authorities have switched from rescue to recovery operations and because of the force of the impact, are searching nearby areas for bodies possibly thrown from the plane, Lee added.

The two crew were being treated at hospitals with medium to severe injuries, said the head of the local public health centre.

The accident comes just days after an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday, killing 38 of the 67 people on board, after attempting to land at its destination in the Russian city of Grozny and then diverting far off course across the Caspian Sea.

‘My last words’

Hours after the crash, family members gathered in the airport’s arrival area, some crying and hugging as Red Cross volunteers handed out blankets.

Families screamed and wept loudly as a medic announced the names of 22 victims identified by their fingerprints.

Papers were circulated for families to write down their contact details.

One relative stood at a microphone to ask for more information from authorities. “My older brother died and I don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “I don’t know.”

Another asked journalists not to film. “We are not monkeys in a zoo,” he said. “We are the bereaved families.”

Mortuary vehicles lined up outside to take bodies away, and authorities said a temporary morgue had been established.

The crash site smelled of aviation fuel and blood, according to Reuters witnesses, and workers in protective suits and masks combed the area while soldiers searched through bushes.

Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288km southwest of Seoul on December 29. — AFP
Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288km southwest of Seoul on December 29. — AFP

Authorities had worked to rescue people in the tail section, an airport official told Reuters shortly after the crash.

The crash is the worst by any South Korean airline since a 1997 Korean Air crash in Guam that killed more than 200 people, according to transportation ministry data. The worst on South Korean soil was an Air China crash that killed 129.

Investigators are looking into bird strikes and weather conditions as possible factors, Lee said. Yonhap cited airport authorities as saying a bird strike may have caused the landing gear to malfunction.

The control tower issued a bird strike warning and shortly afterward the pilots declared mayday, a transport ministry official said, without specifying whether the flight said it struck any birds.

About one minute after the mayday call the aircraft made its ill-fated attempt to land, the official said.

A passenger texted a relative to say a bird was stuck in the wing, the News1 agency reported. The person’s final message was, “Should I say my last words?”

The passengers included two Thai nationals and the rest are believed to be South Koreans, according to the transportation ministry.

Jeju Air says bereaved are top priority

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae apologised for the accident, bowing deeply during a televised briefing.

He said the cause of the crash was still unknown, that the aircraft had no record of accidents and there were no early signs of malfunction. The airline will cooperate with investigators and make supporting the bereaved its top priority, Kim said.

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae and officials bow to apologise for their plane’s incident at Muan International Airport as they hold a press conference in Seoul, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters
Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae and officials bow to apologise for their plane’s incident at Muan International Airport as they hold a press conference in Seoul, South Korea on December 29. — Reuters

No abnormal conditions were reported when the aircraft left Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, said Kerati Kijmanawat, president of Airports of Thailand.

It is the first fatal flight for Jeju Air, a low-cost airline founded in 2005 that ranks behind only Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines in terms of the number of passengers in South Korea.

The accident happened only three weeks after it started regular flights from Muan to Bangkok and other Asian cities on December 8.

Muan International is one of South Korea’s smallest airports but it has seen the number of international passengers jump nearly 20 times to 310,702 from January to November this year, from the same period in 2022, according to government data.

Boeing said in an emailed statement, “We are in contact with Jeju Air regarding flight 2216 and stand ready to support them. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew.”

The US Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All domestic and international flights at Muan airport had been cancelled, Yonhap reported.

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok, named interim leader of the country on Friday in an ongoing political crisis, arrived at the scene of the accident and said the government was putting all its resources into dealing with the crash.

Two Thai women were on the plane, aged 22 and 45, Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said, adding that details were still being verified.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra sent condolences to the families of the dead and injured in a post on X, saying she had instructed the foreign ministry to provide assistance.

The ministry said in a statement it was in touch with the South Korean authorities.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed regret over the plane crash and extended his condolences to the families of the bereaved, according to a post on X by PPP.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X that he was “deeply saddened” by the accident.

“In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and with the people and Government of the Republic of Korea.”

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A big transition

A big transition

Muhammad Amir Rana
Despite ongoing debates about their success rates, deradicalisation initiatives have led to the ideological transformation of several militants.

Editorial

Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...
Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

Secretive trials, shielded from scrutiny, fail to provide the answers that citizens deserve.
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...