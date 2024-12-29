E-Paper | December 29, 2024

Soldier martyred in wanton firing by Afghan forces

Umer Farooq Published December 29, 2024 Updated December 29, 2024 08:05am

• Officials say heavy losses inflicted in retaliatory fire
• Militants’ attempt to infiltrate using ‘Afghan Taliban-controlled posts’ repelled

PESHAWAR: A Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier was martyred and 11 others were injured when Afghan forces launched unprovoked fire on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district on Saturday morning, sources said.

The Afghan forces targeted border posts in Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha and Tari Mengal areas using both light and heavy weaponry, the sources said, adding that Pakistani security forces retaliated, inflicting significant losses on the other side as seven to eight personnel of the Afghan forces were killed in the exchange of fire.

Besides, militants made an infiltration attempt late on Friday night, using the posts controlled by the Afghan Taliban to cross into Pakistani territory, but the attempt was thwarted.

“After the infiltration attempt failed, militants and Afghan forces jointly opened fire on Pakistani posts with heavy weapons on Saturday morning. The firing was effectively responded to and there are confirmed reports of heavy losses on the Afghan side with over 15 militants dead and many others wounded,” another source said, adding that Afghan forces abandoned their posts and left the area after the incident.

Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns over Afghan soil being used by militants for cross-border terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has intensified its activities since calling off a ceasefire in November 2022.

Last year, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir expressed Pakistan’s concerns over militant sanctuaries in Afghanistan. He ruled out any negotiations with the outlawed TTP, emphasising the need to address cross-border terrorism.

However, the sources said that instead of controlling the militants, the Afghan Taliban were continuously supporting them.

The attack on Pakistani border posts took place days after, according to security officials, Pakistani fighter jets bombed TTP camps in Afghanistan’s Paktika province. They said the strikes left several militants killed and wounded.

Sources said the TTP camps in the Murgha and Laman areas of Paktika’s Bermal district were targeted, adding that one of the camps was used by Sher Zaman alias Mukhlis Yar, ‘commander’ Abu Hamza, ‘commander’ Akhtar Mohammad, and the head of TTP’s media arm, Umar Media.

Afghan authorities had warned on Wednesday they would retaliate after the Pakistani bombardment. Islamabad said it had targeted hideouts of militants along the border.

According to Reuters, Afghanistan’s defence ministry said on Saturday that Afghan Taliban forces targeted “several points” in Pakistan, days after Pakistani aircraft carried out aerial bombardment inside Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2024

Pak Afghan Ties, Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A big transition

A big transition

Muhammad Amir Rana
Despite ongoing debates about their success rates, deradicalisation initiatives have led to the ideological transformation of several militants.

Editorial

Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...
Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

Secretive trials, shielded from scrutiny, fail to provide the answers that citizens deserve.
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...