Forces exchange fire over ‘contested’ Torkham border post

KHYBER: The border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy fire on Monday evening after Pakistani side objected to the construction of a controversial check post near the border by the Afghans.

Sources at Torkham told Dawn they initially heard light weapons being fired but later both sides used heavy weapons, including artillery, targeting each other’s positions.

The exchange resulted in the closure of the border for all types of movement.

Though there was no official reaction to the incident, local sources said Pakistani forces fired in the air to warn the Afghans against construction of the post only a few metres away from the dividing line.

No casualties, damage to property reported

They said Afghan forces retaliated with light weapons but later both sides resorted to use of heavy weapons. The firing caused evacuation of people from the Bacha Maina residential compound near the border crossing and closure of marketplaces and government offices.

Sabir Khan, a Bacha Maina resident, told Dawn most families residing in the locality had shifted their women and children to Landi Kotal and other localities when the exchange intensified. He, however, said that most residents were safe with no damage was caused to any of the houses.

The firing started at around 6pm and continued till filing of this report with its intensity decreasing after initial two hours of intense exchange.

The incident also compelled the protesting transporters and customs clearing agents to wind up their protest camp.

The transporters, customs clearing agents and labourers had earlier in the day established a protest camp near the border crossing against the imposition of Temporary Admission Document on transporters of both countries who so far operated without any legal travel documents.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2024