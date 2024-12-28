Pakistan’s long-standing crisis can be resolved if Nawaz, Imran and Zardari sit together: Rana Sanaullah

Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that if the supremos of all three major political parties — PTI, PML-N and PPP — sat together for negotiations, the crisis that the country has been embroiled in for 70 years would be solved within 70 days.

Since Imran Khan’s incarceration last year in several cases, PTI’s relations with the government and the establishment have deteriorated sharply, marked by protests that frequently escalated into violence amid state repression.

Following the turmoil, Imran established a five-member committee to hold talks with “anyone,” signalling a shift in PTI lawmakers’ stance in parliament. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also formed a committee with ruling coalition members.

The first meeting between the government and PTI committees was held on Monday, marking the start of long-awaited negotiations to ease political tensions.

Chairman of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Sahibzada Hamid Raza has said that the PTI would formally give the government time until January 31 to conclude the ongoing negotiations. Prior to that, Sanaullah had stated that the government would “accommodate such a request”.

While addressing a ceremony in Lahore today, the PML-N leader said that if the three key leaders — former premier Nawaz Sharif, PTI founder Imran Khan and President Asif Ali Zardari — were included in the negotiation committee, and they have “similar vision to what Nawaz had on his return last year”, then the “crisis that has surrounded Pakistan for 70 years can end in 70 days”.

“Nawaz Sharif’s name should be there […] Imran Khan’s name should be there and Asif Ali Zardari’s name should be there,” he said.

“We, the politicians, should sit together. The problem is that before we sit down, it is very important that the mistakes that were made by the people who are sitting down are accepted.”

He said that two documents — the 1973 Constitution and the charter of democracy — were important political documents.

In the charter of democracy, both leaders — PPP’s Benazir Bhutto and PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif — accepted their mistakes and then the conversation moved forward, PM’s aide Sanaullah said.

He said that the PTI claims that its mandate was stolen and it should be returned.

“Only yesterday, you (PTI) had [the mandate]. Why did you not speak then?” the PML-N leader said.

“We do want to make them [negotiations] successful with complete sincerity,” Sanaullah said, adding that if “today’s grievances are to be accepted then yesterday’s should also be accepted”.

Sanaullah said that his party had always called for negotiations to solve the political problems, citing former premier Nawaz Sharif’s October 21 speech last year.

He said that negotiations were the only way to move forward and solve the issues.

Defence minister questions PTI’s ‘change in tone’

Separately, at the same event, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif questioned PTI’s reasoning for wanting negotiations after refusing to have talks with the PML-N for around two years.

“They used to say that they (PML-N) have no authority, and we will talk to those who have the authority,” he said.

“Why now? What has happened in the past 15, 20 days that you have agreed for negotiations,” the PML-N leader said.

“Someone tell me what the secret behind this is? […] With all seriousness, tell me what the secret is,” he said.

“I am in favour of the negotiations,” he said, however, he said the government should be cautious with Imran.

“Tell me who has he been faithful to?” Asif said.

“He [Imran] uses people. Don’t get used. I am warning you,” he advised the government he is a part of, adding that he wanted the negotiations to be successful.

“I have been saying this on the assembly’s floor that there should be a social contract.”

“I have a suggestion […] I think all the power centres should be part of the negotiations. This is not just the politicians’ problem,” he said.

“There are power centres in this country. There’s the army, the bureaucracy, the politicians, the judiciary, media and big business, they’re the power centres,” he said.

“They should sit down and find a solution to the country’s problems,” he added.

‘Imran does not want political space’: PTI’s Shibli

At a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz maintained that Imran was not negotiating for any personal gain or space to operate politically.

“Imran Khan is not negotiating to find political space. He has said that he will not be part of any arrangement where he is doing this for himself,” the senator said. “He is in jail for the Pakistani people and is standing by the stance he has adopted.”

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz addresses a press conference in Islamabad alongside Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on December 28. — DawnNews TV

Shibli added that the PTI, at all levels of membership, are “being tested”. He stated that Imran’s conditions for the talks are the release of jailed PTI workers. “He has demanded their release, but he is fighting his own battle himself,” the senator clarified.

“Those responsible for whether or not the negotiations will work are the government,” Shibli added.