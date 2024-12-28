PTI seeks shift in state policies, slams tendency to term dissent ‘anti-state’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has called for a re-evaluation of the state’s policies and criticised the tendency to label all dissenting opinions as anti-state, warning that such actions fuel conflict and lawlessness.

Reacting to a press conference by the military spokesperson, the party leadership termed it “an old wine in a new bottle”, while emphasising the need for freedom of expression and constitutional justice.

PTI’s Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram, who outlined the party’s concerns in a detailed press release, criticised the use of military courts in judicial matters, warning of the detrimental effects on the constitutional system.

He emphasised that justice must be administered transparently and independently, free from preconceived notions or external pressures. “The world accepts the decisions of independent constitutional courts, not those of military courts,” he stated.

The PTI leader condemned what he termed an “attack on democratic rights,” including the blocking of roads and arrests of peaceful protesters.

“Peaceful protest is a constitutional right of every political party. Why are roads blocked and unarmed workers arrested under Article 245?” he questioned.

Addressing the events of May 9, Mr Akram stressed that the issue could not be resolved through press conferences or rhetoric.

He rejected ‘intimidation and threats’ as solutions, reiterating his party’s demand for a high-level independent judicial inquiry based on credible evidence including CCTV footage.

The PTI statement blamed the current chaos in the country on “flawed state policies and narratives”.

“The state’s unrealistic and divisive approach is creating conflict between institutions and the people,” Mr Akram said, urging a fundamental shift in the state’s thinking and behaviour.

Calling PTI’s governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a ‘success story’, Mr Akram said fiscal discipline, increased revenue and development spending positioned it as a leader in meeting governance standards. Seeking a more responsible approach to governance, the PTI leader said, “The country and its 240 million people are suffering because of the state machinery’s misplaced priorities.”

He urged the government to focus on addressing public grievances and fostering unity rather than relying on heavy-handed tactics.

‘Bajwa masterminded TTP talks’

Meanwhile, in an attempt to clarify and counter the claims presented by ISPR, opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan assailed former military figures, saying that it was former chief of army staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa who spearheaded the initiative for peace talks with the TTP.

During a meeting of the National Security Committee in 2021, ex-Gen Bajwa emphasised that “all conflicts end with negotiations.”

He added, “In response to DG ISPR’s other allegations against PTI, it appears that he was handed the same old script he has been reading out the last few months (that has been rejected time and again), and he has read it out again.”

“The DG ISPR has chosen to reiterate the same baseless allegations,” he claimed, adding: “This approach undermines the public’s confidence in official communications and raises questions about the intent behind these repeated claims.”

