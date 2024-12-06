Army wants action against those behind ‘disinfo’ on protesters’ deaths

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Thursday decried a social media campaign spreading allegations of protesters’ killings during a recent PTI demonstration in Islamabad, labelling it a “pre-planned, coordinated, and premeditated” propaganda effort aimed at sowing discord between the military and the public.

This marks the first formal reaction from the military since the protests in the federal capital on Nov 26, issued through a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) at the conclusion of the 84th Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters.

The meeting, chaired by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army, also demanded swift action against those responsible for propagating these claims.

“Forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda done in the aftermath of the lawful deployment of the Army in the capital to secure key government buildings and provide safe and secure environment for the valued visiting delegations,” ISPR said, and alleged that this propaganda, aimed at creating divisions between the public and the armed forces, was being backed by “external players”.

However, ISPR did not elaborate on or identify the foreign entities it accused of supporting the campaign.

“Any attempt to pitch innocent people against each other and use of violence as an instrument for vested gains can never be tolerated,” it stressed.

Thousands of PTI activists rallied in the federal capital last week, demanding the immediate release of their jailed leader Imran Khan, but the protests escalated into clashes, resulting in the deaths of four security personnel, besides leaving hundreds injured. PTI, meanwhile, alleged that authorities had killed 12 of its supporters, claiming to have evidence.

The party mounted an aggressive social media campaign to reinforce its allegations, focusing primarily on the question of why force was used against protesters.

The army has found itself at the centre of the controversy because its soldiers were deployed in the capital by the government after the PTI rally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa breached the security cordon and entered the city.

The civilian government has denied the killings of any protesters and vowed to hold accountable all those propagating the claim.

The military, which has for months now been pushing for tightening the noose on social media, also reiterated its demand for introducing and enforcing strict legislation to prevent what it perceives as the exploitation of freedom of expression.

“Those spreading fake news for vested political / financial interests need to be identified and brought to justice,” the ISPR statement said.

Counterterrorism ops

The commanders reviewed ongoing counterterrorism operations and reaffirmed their commitment to firmly tackling terrorists and their facilitators and abettors.

A key point of discussion was the increased focus on operations against terrorist groups operating in Balo­chistan, including the Baloch Libe­ration Army’s Majeed Brigade.

The commanders also expressed concern over the continued use of Afg­han soil by terrorists, particularly those linked to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, who have been targeting Pakistan.

The army emphasised the need for both neighbouring countries to focus on mutually beneficial engagements, urging Afghanistan to take visible steps to prevent its territory from being used as a safe haven for terrorists.

