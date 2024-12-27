E-Paper | December 27, 2024

Kohat jirga vows not to pay power bills over outages

A Correspondent Published December 27, 2024 Updated December 27, 2024 07:07am

KOHAT: People of six different localities of Kohat district on Thursday announced at a jirga that they would not pay electricity bills due to prolonged outages in their areas.

Shakir Bangash, who presided over the jirga session, said that the consumers of Kamardhand, Teen Talab, Boraka, Sor Gul, Chambai, and Bamma took a unanimous decision to boycott payment of bills and ask Pesco to remove electricity poles from their fields within one month.

They said that despite long hours of power shutdowns huge bills were being sent to them carrying half a dozen taxes.

Moreover, the jirga said the Pesco staff would not be allowed to take meter readings and threatened to boycott anti-polio campaigns as the next step.

The jirga members said that nobody would be allowed to take away the meters, which were the property of consumers under the law. They regretted that they had been blocking roads and staging sit-ins, but Pesco was not mending its ways.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate measures
Updated 27 Dec, 2024

Desperate measures

Sadly in Pakistan, street protests and sit-ins have become the only resort to catch the attention of a callous power elite.
Economic outlook
27 Dec, 2024

Economic outlook

THE post-pandemic years, marked by extreme volatility in the global oil and commodity markets as well as slowing...
Cricket and visas
27 Dec, 2024

Cricket and visas

PAKISTAN has asserted that delay in the announcement of the schedule of next year’s Champions Trophy will not...
Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...