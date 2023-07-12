Kohat Jirga to broker peace between Kurram tribes

KOHAT: A 30-member tribal jirga from Kohat, Hangu and Orakzai districts led by Kohat deputy commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir embarked on a peace mission to Kurram district on Tuesday to broker a ceasefire between the warring factions.

The jirga was formed on the directives of Kohat division commissioner Mohammad Ali to find a solution acceptable to both the sides.

The commissioner asked deputy commissioner Dr Wazir to listen to the complaints from both the sides and find an amicable solution to the land dispute, which had so far claimed many precious lives. He said a ceasefire should be the first priority of the jirga, and time should be bought for negotiations from both the sides.

Meanwhile, Kohat deputy commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday chaired separate jirgas of Shia and Sunni elders and informed them that a contingency plan was being prepared for deployment of police, health staff and ambulances for peaceful passage of the Muharram processions.

He stressed upholding the rule of law and ensuring religious harmony during the month.

The elders also included former JUI-F district nazim Gohar Saifullah Khan, Shia community leader and former chief justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Ibne Ali.

Additional deputy commissioner Shehryar Qamar, army officials, district police officer Farhan Khan, assistant commissioner Usman Ashraf, the additional assistant commissioners, officials of Rescue 1122 and Peshawar Electric Supply Company were also in attendance.

Mr Wazir said maintaining peace was the joint responsibility of both the communities and the administration.

He urged ulema to avoid speeches during sermons that hurt the feelings of any community.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023