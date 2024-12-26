Anglican church leader urges ‘penitence’ amid abuse row

LONDON: The incoming head of the world’s Anglicans urged the Church of England to “kneel in penitence” in a Christmas Day sermon as its leadership faces criticism over the handling of sexual abuse scandals.

This year’s festivities have been overshadowed by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s resignation over a cover-up and accusations of further safeguarding failures by his number two Cottrell, who is the Archbishop of York.

In addition to its 16,000 churches in England, the Church, which traces its roots to the Roman empire, is also the mother church for 85 million Anglicans in over 165 countries.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, the Anglican Church’s second most senior cleric, will temporarily take charge in the New Year after the resignation of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby last month.

Archbishop of York himself faces calls to resign for allowing serial sexual abuser to remain in post for a decade

Welby, who stepped down in November following a report that he had failed to take sufficient action to stop prolific sex abuser John Smyth, will not deliver the main Christmas sermon at the historic Canterbury Cathedral.

In his place Cottrell gave a sermon calling for the congregation to “walk the talk” after Welby stepped down as head of the Church of England — the mother church of Anglicanism.

“At the centre of the Christmas story is a vulnerable child; a vulnerable child that (King) Herods furious wrath will try and destroy, for like every tyrant he cannot abide a rival,” Cottrell will say. “The Church of England the Church of England I love and serve needs to look at this vulnerable child, at this emptying out of power to demonstrate the power of love, for in this vulnerable child we see God.”

Welby is due to complete his official duties by Jan 6, with the process to pick his successor expected to take up to six months.

‘Be changed’

The Archbishop of York himself faced calls to resign earlier this month over claims that he allowed a serial sexual abuser to remain in post for nearly a decade during his time as the Bishop of Chelmsford.

Speaking from York Minster cathedral in northeast England, the future interim leader said the Anglican church must “kneel in penitence” this Christmas and “be changed”. “Right now, this Christmas, God’s Church itself needs to come to the manger and strip off her finery and kneel in penitence and adoration. And be changed,” he said.

“Don’t just talk about justice, don’t just talk about service, don’t just talk about love. Show me,” the Archbishop of York added.

According to a BBC report, priest David Tudor remained in the ministry for years despite Cottrell’s knowledge that the Church had banned him from being alone with children and paid compensation to a sexual abuse claimant.

At least seven women say they were abused by Tudor, according to the BBC.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024