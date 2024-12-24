E-Paper | December 24, 2024

Shares at PSX shed nearly 1,500 points as market transitions to ‘normalised phase’

Dawn.com Published December 24, 2024 Updated December 24, 2024 05:29pm
Bears dominate trading floor at PSX as shares decline by nearly 1,500 points. — PSX data portal
Bears dominate trading floor at PSX as shares decline by nearly 1,500 points. — PSX data portal

Bears dominated the trading floor on Tuesday at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as shares declined by nearly 1,500 points, neutralising the rampant bulls run yesterday which saw the market rise by more than 4,000 points.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 1,509.61 points, or 1.33pc, to close at 112,414.80 points from the last close of 113,924.41 points.

Yousuf M. Farooq, research director at Chase Securities, said that the market was transitioning into a more normalised phase where earnings would drive “performance rather than rerating”.

“The market has already rerated upwards, driven by a sharp decline in interest rates from nearly 21 per cent in June to 12pc currently,” Farooq said while speaking to Dawn.com.

He said that stocks have been “priced in much of this interest rate movement”, adding that they expected that “interest rates would decline at a slower pace, given the need to maintain macroeconomic stability”.

“In the short term, market movements remain unpredictable and are heavily influenced by flows. However, in the long term, the market acts as a weighing machine, reflecting intrinsic value,” he said.

He said that while current valuations were still “below long-term averages”, the market had the potential of delivering “above-average long-term returns”.

He advised retail investors to allocate “only surplus funds earmarked for long-term investment into a diversified portfolio of companies they understand”.

Yesterday, bullish momentum continued at the PSX as shares climbed more than 4,000 points.

Last week, bears had dominated the trade floor shares declined by nearly 3,800 points, two days after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cautiously eased the interest rate to 13pc, reiterating that core inflation, which stood at 9.7pc, was “proving to be sticky, whereas inflation expectations of consumers and businesses remain volatile”.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

High troop losses
Updated 24 Dec, 2024

High troop losses

Continuing terror attacks show that our counterterrorism measures need a revamp. Localised IBOs appear to be a sound and available option.
Energy conundrum
24 Dec, 2024

Energy conundrum

THE onset of cold weather in the country has brought with it a familiar woe: a severe shortage of piped gas for...
Positive cricket change
24 Dec, 2024

Positive cricket change

HEADING into their Champions Trophy title defence, Pakistan are hitting the right notes. Mohammad Rizwan’s charges...
Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...