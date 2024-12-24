CJP Yahya Afridi attends Christmas celebration in SC

ISLAMABAD: A ceremony was held in the Supreme Court on Monday to celebrate Christmas.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, lawyers and Supreme Court employees from the Christian community.

CJP Afridi cut a cake in the special ceremony held to foster inclusivity and harmony.

While addressing the event, CJP Afridi emphasised the importance of unity and inter-faith harmony.

He said the judiciary was committed to upholding the Constitutional principles of equality and religious freedom. CJP also extended his heartfelt greetings to Christian employees and members of the legal fraternity, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the justice system.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2024