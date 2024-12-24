E-Paper | December 24, 2024

CJP Yahya Afridi attends Christmas celebration in SC

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 24, 2024 Updated December 24, 2024 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: A ceremony was held in the Supreme Court on Monday to celebrate Christmas.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, lawyers and Supreme Court employees from the Christian community.

CJP Afridi cut a cake in the special ceremony held to foster inclusivity and harmony.

While addressing the event, CJP Afridi emphasised the importance of unity and inter-faith harmony.

He said the judiciary was committed to upholding the Constitutional principles of equality and religious freedom. CJP also extended his heartfelt greetings to Christian employees and members of the legal fraternity, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the justice system.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

High troop losses
Updated 24 Dec, 2024

High troop losses

Continuing terror attacks show that our counterterrorism measures need a revamp. Localised IBOs appear to be a sound and available option.
Energy conundrum
24 Dec, 2024

Energy conundrum

THE onset of cold weather in the country has brought with it a familiar woe: a severe shortage of piped gas for...
Positive cricket change
24 Dec, 2024

Positive cricket change

HEADING into their Champions Trophy title defence, Pakistan are hitting the right notes. Mohammad Rizwan’s charges...
Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...