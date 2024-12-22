Festivities fill Karachi air as lawyers’ body holds Christmas event

Festivities filled the air on Saturday as Christian community members gathered at Karachi’s City Court, where lawyers organised a Christmas event for them.

Held at the court’s recently renovated New Bar Room, the Christmas celebration was organised by the International Lawyers Forum (ILF) and attended by over 100 lawyers, as well as notable civil society members.

As one stepped inside the hall, the entrance to which was decorated with balloons with fragrant rose petals sprinkled on the ground, the atmosphere was in stark contrast to the sober black and white attires of lawyers filling the court premises.

Children took to the stage to dance to the tune of jingles as a member of The Salvation Army Pakistan sang them, injecting joyous energy into the air.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts is seated with guests at a Christmas celebration at Karachi’s City Court on December 21. — Photo by author

Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Archbishop Emeritus of Karachi and only the second Pakistani Cardinal, was the event’s guest of honour.

The celebration brought together various religious communities, with notable attendees including Muslim scholar Allama Sadiq Jafri, Pakistan Sikh Welfare Association President Sardar Hari Singh, and Vijay Maharaj on behalf of the Hindu community.

Prominent lawyers attending the event included Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) president-elect Barrister Sarfaraz Ali Metlo and incumbent General Secretary Ikhtiar Ali Channa, as well as ILF Chairman Advocate Nasir Ahmed and Karachi Bar Association President Amir Nawaz Warraich.

Speaking on the occasion, Cardinal Coutts stressed unity and peace. “The most important thing is not just to celebrate [Christmas] but also understand its message.”

He highlighted that Christians also called Jesus Christ the “Prince of Peace”.

“Until there is sincerity and justice, there would not be peace in the world. We humans will keep fighting. […] Look at the condition of the world right now, look at Pakistan,” Cardinal Coutts said.

Recalling Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s message of “unity, faith and discipline”, he lamented there was “neither unity nor discipline”.

Allama Jafri, speaking to Dawn.com, stated: “All people — of all religions and communities — should have the right to live freely and to solve their challenges is the responsibility of the state.”

He noted that December 25th also marked Jinnah’s birthday, adding, “We should express joy on this occasion.”

Sister Venus also welcomed the event, saying the ILF had organised it for not just Christians but “all people”.

“We are like a bouquet. This brings together all the religions,” she added.

Sitting beside her, Sister Nargis, referring to the lawyers’ community, remarked, “They have not forgotten minorities. They work for humanity. They want to show that we all are one.”

From L to R: Cardinal Joseph Coutts greets Allama Sadiq Jafri, Sister Venus cuts the Christmas cake, Cardinal Coutts poses with Sisters Venus and Nargis, at a Christmas celebration at Karachi’s City Court on December 21. — Photos by author

On the occasion, Christians from various walks of life took turns to come to the stage to pose with Cardinal Coutts and other guests for pictures and pay their respects to him.

The gathering was brimming with flower bouquets jumping from one pair of hands to another, spreading colour and joy in the festive season.

Finally, the event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, with the striking red sweet delicacy reading “Merry Christmas” on top.