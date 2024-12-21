Forces ‘thwart’ terror attack in Kharan

QUETTA: One alleged terrorist and three security personnel were injured in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kharan, security officials have claimed.

Security forces launched an operation in Killi Siapad on the outskirts of Kharan on Friday on the intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As forces circled in on the alleged terrorists’ hideouts, they opened fire using heavy weapons.

The forces immediately retaliated, and the heavy exchange of fire continued for an hour, during which explosions were also heard.

Officials said three sec­u­rity personnel received injuries and were shifted to the hospital by helicopter.

A huge quantity of weapons, explosives and a motorcycle were also recovered from the hideout, officials said, adding the terrorists were allegedly planning an attack.

Meanwhile, security sources have named the alleged terrorist commander who was killed in an operation in Tank earlier this week.

On the night of December 17 and 18, security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Tank, ISPR said.

The military’s media wing confirmed the killing of seven terrorists. Acco­rding to security sources, Ali Rehman, alias Maulana Taha Swati, a wanted terrorist commander, was also killed in the operation.

Rehman was reportedly a close associate of Mullah Fazlullah, the deceased commander of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Sources added that during the operation, one of the terrorists allegedly entered a house and attempted to use two children as human shields.

However, security forces rescued both children and gunned down the terrorists.

The forces also recovered weapons and an explosive-laden vehicle, which the terrorist intended to use for an attack, sources claimed.

Muhammad Irfan Mughal in Dera Ismail Khan also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2024