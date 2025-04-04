Nepra reserves decision on govt plea for tariffs cut

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday heard the government’s petition to reduce the electricity rates for three months (April-June 2025) by Rs1.71 per unit for all consumers across the country and reserved its decision, which would be announced later.

During the hearing, it surfaced that the Rs7.41 per unit cut in power rates across the country announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday included Rs1.71 per unit relief in petroleum levy.

The other factors contributing to the rate cut is the second quarter adjustment for this fiscal year will include a reduction of Rs1.90 per unit.

Besides, a cut of Rs1.36 per unit will be included in the monthly fuel price adjustment.

Similarly, a reduction of over Re1 per unit is expected in the third quarter adjustment. The total relief will amount to around Rs6 per unit. After inclusion of tax, the relief will come to Rs7.41 per unit.

Power Division officials said the prime minister’s decision to reduce electricity prices is subject to the economic situation.

As long as the economic situation remains stable, consumers will continue to receive relief, they added.

The officials further said that annual rebasing is not possible at this time, so relief is being provided through quarterly adjustments.

The officials told Nepra that the estimate for petroleum levy collections in the next three months is Rs58.7 billion.

They continued that relief is being provided in electricity consumers for three months in the form of the petroleum levy.

The officials informed the forum that in the second quarter adjustment, a relief of Rs12 billion has been provided through agreements with five independent power producer (IPPs).

They continued that so far, revision agreements have been made with 32 IPPs.

The officials further said talks with the International Monetary Fund are under way to reduce circular debt.

The relief will be provided to the public once the negotiations reach a final conclusion, they added.