11 terrorists killed in separate operations in KP: ISPR

Security forces have killed 11 terrorists in three separate operations carried out across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

A statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations took place a day ago and today.

It said the first intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in Tank district in which seven terrorists were “sent to hell” after security forces engaged them at their location.

Similarly, two terrorists were killed by security forces in another IBO in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area.

The ISPR said a third encounter took place in Mohmand district’s Mamad Gat in which two more terrorists were killed after an “intense fire exchange”.

It added that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants who were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

The ISPR said sanitisation operations were underway to eliminate any other terrorists.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

The country has witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

The ISPR said last week that a total of 43 terrorists, 18 in KP and 25 in Balochistan, were “sent to hell” by security forces during extensive IBOs conducted in the provinces since Dec 9, causing a “major setback” to the TTP and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.