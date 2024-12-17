Digital ID bill

THEY appear to be at it again — bulldozing legislation. The government now has a plan to turn Pakistan into a ‘digital nation’ for which a bill was tabled in the National Assembly yesterday after receiving cabinet approval in June.

Drawing inspiration from successful models in Estonia, the UAE, and India, the initiative promises to centralise governance, improve service delivery, and formalise the economy. Two new bodies — the National Digital Commission and Pakistan Digital Authority — will drive this massive undertaking. Citizens will have a digital identity with data about their health, assets and other social indicators — the ingredients for a more ‘forward-looking’ digital society.

However, we must pause and reflect. The hastily implemented Peca serves as a cautionary tale of what happens when complex digital legislation is rushed through parliament without adequate stakeholder consultation. The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, with its far-reaching implications for privacy, data security, and citizen rights, deserves more thorough discussions.

There are several points to consider. Pakistan still lacks a comprehensive data protection law. Without it, how will citizens’ sensitive data be stored, processed, and secured? Recurring Nadra breaches show our vulnerability to data leaks. The challenges of implementation are also concerning. With internet connectivity frequently disrupted and of poor quality, citizens may be unable to access their digital IDs and essential services. And without privacy safeguards, such a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance purposes.

The government must adopt a more measured approach. It should prioritise a strong data protection law before proceeding with such an initiative. In addition, it must hold stakeholder consultations involving digital rights groups, academia, cybersecurity experts, and civil society. Talks should focus on data protection mechanisms, consent frameworks, and safeguards against potential misuse.

Moreover, the government should clearly articulate the operational relationships between existing organisations like Nadra and the proposed entities. While the explanation that implementation will remain with existing bodies is reassuring, oversight and coordination mechanisms need detailed elaboration.

To identify potential challenges and risks, a phased implementation plan should be developed, allowing for pilot testing and necessary adjustments before full-scale deployment. Our digital future deserves careful consideration and vigorous debate to ensure we build a system that serves all citizens while protecting their fundamental rights.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2024