Inaugural U23 World Squash Championships kick off in Karachi

The inaugural edition of the Under-23 World Squash Championships kicked off on Sunday with six Pakistani players looking to wow the home crowd at Karachi’s Creek Club.

The newly introduced championships from April 6 to 10 feature a men’s individual championship draw of 32 players and a women’s individual championship draw of 22 players. The winner receives automatic qualification through to the PSA World Championships as well as the lion’s share of a $60,000USD prize pot, according to World Squash.

Mariam Malik was the first Pakistani player in action this morning. The 21-year-old was thrashed by Spain’s Noa Romero Blazquez 11-3, 11-2, 11-4 in the opening match.

Next up for Pakistan was Noor Zaman. The second seed stormed to victory against Kuwait’s Hussain Alzaatari with 6-11, 11-5, 4-11, 3-11.

Former world junior squash champion Hamza Khan cruised to victory in three straight sets over Romania’s Radu Stefan Pena 3-11, 1-11, 5-11.

Khan made history in 2023 when he won the World Junior Squash Championship 2023 on Sunday after beating Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria, becoming the country’s first champion since 1986.

The remaining three Pakistani players will also play their matches today, with Amna Fayyaz taking on Japan’s Kurumi Takahashi, Muhammad Ammad facing Malaysia’s Ameeshenraj Chandaran, and Sana Bahadar going up against Czechia’s Tamara Holzbauerova.

A total of 22 matches across five courts at Creek Club are set to place take today.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Vice President and Sindh Squash President Adnan Asad made no secret of his and his colleagues’ goal to return Pakistan to the summit of the game.

“My vision is to create a few Jahangir Khans in the next five years,” Asad told World Squash earlier this week.

He adds that hosting the championships forms part of a two pronged strategy that will see Pakistan host more high profile events in the future to give local players more opportunities to compete with the world’s best talents, coupled with an increased PSF and private investment in facilities, equipment and grassroots programmes.

“We have very high hopes,” Asad admits. “By hosting this championship, I expect a large number of Pakistani players to get serious and work hard for the next few years and hopefully get Pakistan back as a world beater.

While speaking to the global governing body last month, Zaman told World Squash it was a huge honour to represent Pakistan.

“There’s an incredible sense of pride and responsibility when you step onto the court in front of your own people. The energy and support from the crowd is electric, and it pushes you to perform at your absolute best.

“It’s a chance to show the world the talent we have in Pakistan and to inspire the next generation of squash players,” he said.