Women lawmakers call for gender-sensitive drafting of laws

ISLAMABAD: Participants of an international workshop on gender equality in legislation have called for ensuring that all laws that are drafted should be inclusive and gender-sensitive in their phrasing.

On the second day of the International Workshop titled “Advancing Gender Equality in Legislation: A Workshop on Gender-Sensitive Legislative Drafting,” organised by the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), the fourth session, “Essential Elements of Pro-Women Laws,” commenced with notable discussions on the nuances of gender-sensitive legislation.

The session was moderated by legislative expert Sheikh Sarfraz, and featured a distinguished panel, including MNA Sharmila Faruqui and parliamentary expert Zafarullah Khan.

The session delved into the importance of gender-sensitive considerations when drafting bills, specifically focusing on Articles 263, 25, and 228 of the Constitution along with other constitutional provisions and relevant bills.

International workshop organised by women’s parliamentary caucus

Zafarullah Khan emphasised the use of plural terminology, repetition of proper nouns, and the adoption of gender-neutral language to ensure laws are both gender-sensitive and inclusive.

Sharmila Faruqui shared poignant anecdotes to highlight the urgent issue of child marriage, urging for the establishment of equal opportunities for education and professional advancement for women and girls, particularly in rural and urban areas.

She commended the formation of Pakistan’s Gender Mainstreaming Committee, established within parliament, which works to ensure that all drafted laws are inclusive and gender-sensitive. She highlighted the importance of thorough research to identify the root causes of societal issues, thereby enabling legislative amendments or the creation of new laws free from loopholes and gaps.

The session concluded with an engaging and informative dialogue between participants and panelists.

Additionally, a roundtable on “Way forward to achieving gender equality through legislation” was convened, during which participants examined property inheritance laws for women worldwide. The roundtable featured delegates from the People’s Majlis of Maldives, Parliament of Sri Lanka, as well as Pakistani parliamentarians, including deputy secretary of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, Ghazala Gola, chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parlia­mentarians (CWP) Zainab Gimba, and members from civil society.

The session was moderated by MNA Shaista Pervaiz and Mohammad Mushtaq, special secretary (adviser on legislation) of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

In her closing remarks, Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola expressed her appreciation for the invaluable contributions of the foreign parliamentary delegations from Sri Lanka and the Maldives, as well as the active participation of Pakistan’s women parliamentarians.

Secretary of the WPC, MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani, and chairperson of the CWP, Zainab Gimba, presented shields to all participants, recognising their crucial input during the two-day workshop. Treasurer of the WPC, MNA Shahida Begum, lauded the participants for their steadfast dedication to gender equality and for their advocacy of gender-sensitive legislation.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2024