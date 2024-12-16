BHC suggests EVs to reduce pollution in Quetta

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC), while hearing a petition on traffic management in Quetta, has directed the authorities concerned to explore the possibility of introducing electric vehicles in the central business district to reduce congestion and pollution.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohammad Kamran Khan Mullahkhail and Justice Shaukat Ali Rakhshani on Saturday directed the relevant authorities to expedite solutions to address the city’s growing traffic challenges.

The constitutional petition was filed by human rights defender Advocate Jalila Haider.

During the hearing, the executive engineer of the Communication and Works Department informed the court that the PC-I document had been submitted for building the office of DSP Traffic, Sariab, on the parking plot of Quetta Development Authority.

However, the Planning and Development Department raised objections, requiring responses from the Communication and Works and Home Departments. The latter is yet to submit its reply.

The court instructed additional chief secretary to meet with the commissioner, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) chairman, administrator of MCQ, and SSP Traffic. The agenda will include resolving parking issues, especially on Zarghoon Road and Double Road, and improving the overall traffic safety and management.

The RTA secretary gave a report about the ongoing efforts against illegal rickshaws and buses, highlighting a two-month deadline for transporters to replace outdated buses with modern alternatives.

The court emphasised stricter enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, including cancelling permits for non-compliance with the ordinance.

Additionally, the court directed the authorities concerned to explore introducing electric vehicles in the central business district to reduce congestion and pollution. Private sector’s participation should be encouraged by inviting them to submit expressions of interest.

The cabinet-approved ‘road improvement project’ and shuttle services using electric vehicles are expected to play a vital role in easing traffic woes. All relevant departments were instructed to submit quarterly progress reports, ensuring compliance with court orders.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 6.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2024