E-Paper | December 15, 2024

Joint parliament session next week to resolve row on seminaries registration

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 08:30am

ISLAMABAD: As the controversy regarding the mad­rassah registration bill refuses to die down, a joint session of parliament will be convened in the upcoming week to possibly take up the Societies Registra­tion (Amend­ment) Bill 2024, which, after its passage by both houses of parliament, was returned by the president with ‘objections’.

Sources in the National Assembly Secretariat told Dawn that the summary had been prepared to call the joint session on Dec 17, and the date had been finalised after consultations with the JUI-F leadership, currently unhappy with how the abovementioned piece of legislation was being handled.

A day earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari cautioned parliamentarians to consider international obligations before altering the existing procedures for registering seminaries. This objection was met with severe criticism by JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, who took exception to the objections made by the president.

Mr Hamdullah, in a post on social media, challenged President Zardari’s competence and even stated that parliament was actually ‘operated’ by the Financial Action Task Force — a global anti-terror watchdog.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar responded that the objections raised by the president on the seminaries bill were legal and constitutional. Though banned in the country by the government, the information minister took to ‘X’ to answer Hafiz Hamdullah’s post, saying there was no mention of FATF in the objections. “Linking the registration of madressahs to FATF is tantamount to idle imagination and speculation,” Mr Tarar wrote, adding that playing politics on legal and constitutional matters was not in anyone’s interest.

The procedure for making laws was clear in the Constitution and the president had raised constitutional objections, the minister said, adding that parliament was the only forum which could address these objections. “Unnecessary rhetoric and criticism for the sake of criticism on this issue should be avoided,” Mr Tarar asked Hafiz Hamdullah.

However, the JUI-F upped the ante against the president, alleging that he had insulted the Constitution, democracy, parliament, and the nation by not signing the seminaries bill under ‘external pressures’.

JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghauri said the president had admitted that the country’s freedom had been mortgaged to foreign powers ‘for a few dollars’.

Mr Ghauri said if President Zardari cannot bear the pressure, then he should step down with dignity.

The JUI-F has said that the history of PPP’s sacrifices for democracy were being distorted, and threatened that if their just rights were not granted through constitutional and democratic means, the party would take other routes and launch protests to protect its rights.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2024

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan?
Updated 15 Dec, 2024

Economic plan?

So long as the government does not realise that it needs to put its own house in order, growth will remain anaemic and the world will be reluctant to help.
Registration tussle
15 Dec, 2024

Registration tussle

MAULANA Fazlur Rehman appears to be having trouble digesting the fact that he was taken for a ride. The government,...
Dangerous overreach
15 Dec, 2024

Dangerous overreach

THE latest wave of arrests and cases filed against journalists and social media users under Peca marks an alarming...
Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...