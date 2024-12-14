E-Paper | December 14, 2024

2 cops injured in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla district

Umar Bacha Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 11:22pm

Two cops were injured in a gun attack on a police checkpost in the Puran tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district on Saturday night, according to police.

Aloch Station House Officer (SHO) Bakht Zeb Khan told Dawn.com that the police checkpost in Muslim Kandaw, which borders Buner district, was attacked and two personnel were injured.

According to the SHO, there were no police personnel near the scene of the incident so local residents rushed the injured cops to Pir Muhammad Khan Shaheed Hospital in Aloch for treatment.

A Dawn.com correspondent present at the hospital observed that one cop was shot in the abdomen, while the other was shot in the leg.

“One of the injured personnel was shifted to Saidu Teaching Hospital in Swat for further treatment,” the SHO said.

He added that a search operation was initiated in the area to apprehend the attackers, further saying it was being led by Puran sub-divisional police officer Shaheen Shah and a superintendent of police (investigation).

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...
A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...