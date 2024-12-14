2 cops injured in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla district

Two cops were injured in a gun attack on a police checkpost in the Puran tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district on Saturday night, according to police.

Aloch Station House Officer (SHO) Bakht Zeb Khan told Dawn.com that the police checkpost in Muslim Kandaw, which borders Buner district, was attacked and two personnel were injured.

According to the SHO, there were no police personnel near the scene of the incident so local residents rushed the injured cops to Pir Muhammad Khan Shaheed Hospital in Aloch for treatment.

A Dawn.com correspondent present at the hospital observed that one cop was shot in the abdomen, while the other was shot in the leg.

“One of the injured personnel was shifted to Saidu Teaching Hospital in Swat for further treatment,” the SHO said.

He added that a search operation was initiated in the area to apprehend the attackers, further saying it was being led by Puran sub-divisional police officer Shaheen Shah and a superintendent of police (investigation).

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.