KP supervisory committee formed to restore law and order in Kurram

Arif Hayat Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 05:40pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Monday constituted a Provincial Supervisory Committee to restore law and order in Kurram, according to a notification.

Tensions have been high in the region since Nov 21, when a convoy of vehicles en route to Peshawar was ambushed, claiming the lives of at least 40 people. Ensuing tribal clashes have since taken the death toll above 100.

On Friday, warring sides in Kurram agreed to an indefinite ceasefire.

The development came as a grand jirga, visiting the restive district, held individual as well as collective sittings with both sides and after hours-long deliberations, agreed to reach a ceasefire agreement for an indefinite period.

Certain key decisions were also taken to ensure sustainable peace in Kurram.

Monday’s notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said the decision was taken following a KP Cabinet meeting on December 2.

The Provincial Supervisory Committee, constituted by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was tasked with ensuring that “the decisions made in the meeting of the Provincial Cabinet are effectively implemented, contributing to the stability and peace of the region,” the notification read.

The committee will be headed by Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information. Aftab Alam, minister for law and affairs, was also nominated to be part of the committee.

The committee will also include senior officers of civil administration and law enforcement agencies.

