E-Paper | December 13, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi calls on Pervez Khattak to discuss ‘peace’ in KP

Syed Irfan Raza Published December 13, 2024 Updated December 13, 2024 12:12pm
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi exchanges views with former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak during a meeting, on Thursday.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi exchanges views with former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak during a meeting, on Thursday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday amid reports that the ex-PTI leader may become part of the government.

According to an official press release, both leaders deliberated on measures to ensure peace and security in the region and pledged to counter forces hindering Pakistan’s progress.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us, and we must work together to move it forward,” said the interior minister, as per the statement. He reassured that the future of the nation was bright and no external or internal forces could impede its progress.

They emphasised the need for national unity and collective efforts for the country’s development. On the occasion, Pervez Khattak expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police and Rangers personnel during recent PTI protests in the federal capital, condemning the attacks by miscreants.

When contacted by Dawn, a source close to the interior minister said the meeting did not discuss whether or not Mr Khattak would join the government.

The ex-KP CM expressed concern over a surge in terrorism in KP province and lamented that the PTI-led provincial government failed to control the situation.

Mr Khattak, who had stepped away from politics earlier this year due to ‘ill health’. He vowed to give a tough time to the PTI-led regime in KP to pressurise it for the restoration of peace and provision of basic facilities to the people.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...
General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...