Mohsin Naqvi calls on Pervez Khattak to discuss ‘peace’ in KP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday amid reports that the ex-PTI leader may become part of the government.

According to an official press release, both leaders deliberated on measures to ensure peace and security in the region and pledged to counter forces hindering Pakistan’s progress.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us, and we must work together to move it forward,” said the interior minister, as per the statement. He reassured that the future of the nation was bright and no external or internal forces could impede its progress.

They emphasised the need for national unity and collective efforts for the country’s development. On the occasion, Pervez Khattak expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police and Rangers personnel during recent PTI protests in the federal capital, condemning the attacks by miscreants.

When contacted by Dawn, a source close to the interior minister said the meeting did not discuss whether or not Mr Khattak would join the government.

The ex-KP CM expressed concern over a surge in terrorism in KP province and lamented that the PTI-led provincial government failed to control the situation.

Mr Khattak, who had stepped away from politics earlier this year due to ‘ill health’. He vowed to give a tough time to the PTI-led regime in KP to pressurise it for the restoration of peace and provision of basic facilities to the people.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2024