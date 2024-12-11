Teenage vendor stabbed to death in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Hadeed

A teenage vendor was killed at a weekly bazaar in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Hadeed area on Wednesday, triggering an hours-long blockade on the main National Highway near Steel Town, officials said.

Malir Superintendent of Police (SP) Saeed Rind told Dawn.com that a scuffle erupted between two vendors over installing push-carts at the Budh bazaar (Wednesday market) in Phase-II.

“The suspect then took out a knife and stabbed and injured Zahid Ali Mirani, 18, before fleeing”, Rind said. “The teenager suffered critical injuries and was transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead.”

The incident angered area residents who blocked the highway near Steel Town while carrying Mirani’s coffin, demanding the immediate arrest of the suspect.

They were joined by workers and leaders of different political and ethnic parties, with PTI leader Dr Inam Siyal vowing to continue the blockade of the highway until the arrest of the killer.

Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz leader Sanan Quresh told journalists that an innocent teenager has been killed.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Kashif Abbasi arrived at the spot and engaged in talks with the protesters, assuring them that raids were being conducted to arrest the killers.

SP Rind told Dawn.com that both lanes of the highway from Steel Town Mor were closed for traffic from 3pm till late evening. He said police and district administration were holding talks with the protest organisers to vacate the highway.

Traffic coming to Karachi from Thatta was diverted from the inside roads of Port Qasim, while the traffic going from Karachi to Thatta was also being diverted to the inside roads at Port Qasim roundabout.

Sindh CM Murad takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the sit-in at the highway and sought a report from Karachi additional inspector general of Police, according to spokesperson Rasheed Channa.

Murad directed the city police chief to redress grievances of the victims’ families. He also asked the police head to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

“No one should be allowed to block the roads through protest,” the CM said.