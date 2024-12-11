E-Paper | December 11, 2024

Teenage vendor stabbed to death in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Hadeed

Imtiaz Ali Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 09:39pm

A teenage vendor was killed at a weekly bazaar in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Hadeed area on Wednesday, triggering an hours-long blockade on the main National Highway near Steel Town, officials said.

Malir Superintendent of Police (SP) Saeed Rind told Dawn.com that a scuffle erupted between two vendors over installing push-carts at the Budh bazaar (Wednesday market) in Phase-II.

“The suspect then took out a knife and stabbed and injured Zahid Ali Mirani, 18, before fleeing”, Rind said. “The teenager suffered critical injuries and was transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead.”

The incident angered area residents who blocked the highway near Steel Town while carrying Mirani’s coffin, demanding the immediate arrest of the suspect.

They were joined by workers and leaders of different political and ethnic parties, with PTI leader Dr Inam Siyal vowing to continue the blockade of the highway until the arrest of the killer.

Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz leader Sanan Quresh told journalists that an innocent teenager has been killed.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Kashif Abbasi arrived at the spot and engaged in talks with the protesters, assuring them that raids were being conducted to arrest the killers.

SP Rind told Dawn.com that both lanes of the highway from Steel Town Mor were closed for traffic from 3pm till late evening. He said police and district administration were holding talks with the protest organisers to vacate the highway.

Traffic coming to Karachi from Thatta was diverted from the inside roads of Port Qasim, while the traffic going from Karachi to Thatta was also being diverted to the inside roads at Port Qasim roundabout.

Sindh CM Murad takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the sit-in at the highway and sought a report from Karachi additional inspector general of Police, according to spokesperson Rasheed Channa.

Murad directed the city police chief to redress grievances of the victims’ families. He also asked the police head to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

“No one should be allowed to block the roads through protest,” the CM said.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Madressah politics
Updated 11 Dec, 2024

Madressah politics

The curriculum taught must be free of hate and prejudice, while madressah students need to be taught life skills to later contribute to economy.
Targeting travellers
11 Dec, 2024

Targeting travellers

THE country’s top tax authority seems to have run out of good ideas. According to news reports, the Federal Board...
Grieving elephants
11 Dec, 2024

Grieving elephants

FOR most, the news will perhaps not even register. Another elephant has died in captivity in Pakistan. The death is...
Syria’s future
Updated 10 Dec, 2024

Syria’s future

Today, HTS — a ‘reformed’ radical outfit once associated with Al Qaeda — is in a position to be the leading power broker in Syria.
Rights in peril
10 Dec, 2024

Rights in peril

IN Pakistan’s fraught landscape of human rights infringements, misery hangs in the air. What makes this year’s...
Learning from AJK
10 Dec, 2024

Learning from AJK

THE recent events in Azad Kashmir are a powerful example of how dialogue can play a constructive role in effectively...