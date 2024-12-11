Cabinet okays deal with eight IPPs to cut power costs

• 79 of 250 Pakistani pilgrims in Syria reach Beirut, cabinet told

• PM emphasises equal rights on International Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday approved settlement agreements with eight independent power producers (IPPs) running on bagasse, aiming to reduce electricity tariffs and save around Rs240 billion for the national exchequer.

The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The approval followed recommendations from the Ministry of Energy’s power division.

The power plants agr­e­e­ing to revised production costs include DW Unit I, Unit II, RYK Mills, Chiniot Power, Hamza Sugar, Al-Moez Indus­tries, Thal Indus­tries and Chinar Industries.

After the agreements’ approval, the Central Power Purchasing Age­ncy will seek approval from the National Elec­tric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for tariff adjustments.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a press release said these agreements are expected to reduce electricity prices for consumers and provide an estimated Rs238bn relief to the exchequer.

In October, the government prematurely terminated power purchase agreements with five of the oldest IPPs, including Saba, Lalpir, Atlas, Rousch and the Hub Power Company. These plants, collectively producing 2,463MW, were nearing the end of their contracts and set to expire within the next two to three years.

The move was projected to save Rs411bn and lower average electricity tariffs by 71 paise per unit, which currently stands at about Rs36 per unit excluding taxes and duties.

During the cabinet meeting, the prime minister said the government was taking all possible steps to reduce electricity prices for citizens.

He emphasised that national interests should always be prioritised in every decision and action. He said promotion of the private sector and industries in the country was a priority for the government.

The federal cabinet was also briefed on the latest situation in Syria and the evacuation of Pakistanis from there. It was informed that out of 250 Pakistani pilgrims in Syria, 79 had reached Beirut, from where they would be brought back to Pakistan. Additionally, out of 20 teachers and students in Syria, seven teachers had also reached Beirut.

The meeting was informed that officials of the Pakistani embassies in Syria and Lebanon were taking all possible measures to ensure the safe return of Pakistanis from Syria.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence Production, the cabinet approved the appointment of Brig Asim Bashir Warraich as a member of production control on the board of Heavy Industries Taxila.

The meeting also gave assent to the establishment of the National Commission for the Status of Women Fund on the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Rights.

PM pledges equal opportunities

Separately, addressing a ceremony marking International Human Rights Day, PM Shehbaz said the government was committed to providing equal opportunities to all communities living in the country so that they could excel in different fields of life.

He said the day highlighted the government’s commitment to upholding the great cause of human rights and protecting them, besides empowering those communities that needed protection under the challenging circumstances.

“It is our priority, and the government is committed to providing opportunities to all on an equal basis,” he added.

About 1,400 years ago, Islam and the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) had enunciated the contours of basic human rights and equality of humans, the premier said, adding that the country’s founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in his historic Aug 11 speech, had also advocated equal rights for all citizens regardless of creed, caste or religion.

PM Shehbaz recalled that as chief minister of Punjab, he also supported residents of other provinces with various educational and financial initiatives.

He mentioned the steps taken during his tenure as the chief minister, including the Punjab Endowment Fund and the award of scholarships and laptops on merit.

The prime minister said that the federal government recent­­ly sent 1,000 graduates from all parts of the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan, to China to seek the highest technical knowledge and education.

The prime minister commended efforts of the law minister and other stakeholders for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar, in his remarks, said that on Dec 10, 1948, the world adopted the human rights declaration ensuring that there would be no discrimination among humans.

He said that almost all the provisions of the universal declaration were based upon the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) and were also incorporated in the Constitution.

The law minister reiterated the government’s commitment to removing disparity in society by upholding basic human rights.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Human Rights, in collaboration with all the provincial governments and Gilgit-Baltistan, had been working on the targets regarding women’s rights.

Mr Tarar mentioned achievements of his ministry in the realms of legislation over human rights, including Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Alert, Legal Aid and Justice Authority, Awaz app, 24/7 help services over legal issues, and functioning of different commissions, including human rights and the status of women.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024