Balochistan’s uplift integral to national progress: chief secretary

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan has said the vast potential of natural resources, fisheries, tourism and livestock sectors of Balochistan can significantly contribute to both provincial and national development.

While addressing participants of the National Security Workshop, the chief secretary emphasised that the province’s strategic location, with a 750-km-long coastline, the Gwadar Port and borders with Iran and Afghanistan, positions it as a vital economic and strategic asset for Pakistan.

“With its strategic location, abundant resources, and a rich cultural heritage, Balochistan has the potential to become an economic hub,” he said.

He outlined key provincial initiatives, including the Reko Diq project, which is set to transform Balochistan’s economy by generating $1bn in annual revenue and creating 8,000 jobs.

The project would give Balochistan a 25pc share in profits without any investment, while also ensuring the welfare of local communities through targeted development programmes.

In a bid to boost employment opportunities, the provincial government has launched a vocational training initiative to train 30,000 youth over three years and send them overseas for employment.

This month alone, 600 students are being sent abroad, with 2,400 more to follow by June next year.

The chief secretary highlighted the provincial government’s efforts to reform the education sector, including the reopening of 3,800 non-functional schools through merit-based teacher recruitment and establishing residential schools and cadet colleges.

He also stressed the importance of infrastructure, healthcare and economic development as the government’s top priorities.

The chief secretary highlighted the importance of further investments in tourism, fisheries and infrastructure, noting that Balochistan’s development was integral to building a prosperous Pakistan.

